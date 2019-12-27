MARIETTA — By his own admission, Jimmy Gisi and his staff at the county’s parks department weren’t ready.
In August, they booked a Sunday school room at Noonday Baptist Church, thinking only a handful of people would be interested in hearing about Ebenezer Downs park, the plans for which were still being put together.
A couple hundred people showed up, and the meeting was moved to the church’s sanctuary.
On Dec. 16, the county’s board of commissioners approved the master plans for Ebenezer Downs and Furr Family Parks, which will allow the department to begin construction when funding becomes available. Both are among the nine parks purchased under the 2008 Parks Bond Program.
“Each master plan captures the overwhelming public request for features characteristic of passive parks, taking advantage of the physical and natural attributes of each property,” Gisi wrote in the agenda item detailing the proposal commissioners voted on.
Ebenezer Downs
Ebenezer Downs, at the intersection of Ebenezer and Canton roads, will be a 17.5-acre park featuring a forest, open land and a lake. There’s a house on the property that, Gisi said, will be “great for smaller-type reunions, smaller weddings.”
The park will feature a fenced-in playground, picnic tables, a paved, ADA-accessible trail around the lake, fishing docks and a natural trail from the park’s wooded area to the lake.
According to county documents posted online, Gisi or park designer Dave Blakeley estimated the cost of developing the park at about $2.5 million.
District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said, “This is the only (parkland) in District 3 that we could acquire, unfortunately, but fortunately, we got a gorgeous, almost 18 acres with a lake.”
Furr Family Park
Furr Family Park, at the intersection of Austell-Powder Springs Road and Old Westside Road, would be 14 acres of open land in District 4, which is represented by Commissioner Lisa Cupid.
The land is be bisected by a lake featuring small fishing docks. The eastern half of the park will feature a playground, pavilion and parking lot. The western half will be “passive,” with open space and trails.
PARKS Operations Division Manager Michael Brantley and designer Andrew Kohr were unable to provide a cost estimate when asked at an August meeting open to the public.
Funding for development of the parks has yet to be identified, but Gisi told attendees of the August meeting at Noonday Baptist that Commissioner Birrell “plans to include development funding on the 2022 SPLOST List. There is no guarantee that it will be funded that way, however.”
County residents are expected to vote next year on a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax that would begin collecting in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.