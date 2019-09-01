Parts of Main and Cherokee streets in Kennesaw Sunday were shut down by police Sunday morning after a train went off its rails and damaged a bridge. No injuries were reported following the incident.
“Earlier this morning at approximately 4 a.m., a CSX train derailed from the tracks and several of the shipping containers were damaged. One of them hit one of the support beams on the bridge, and so as a result, the bridge was closed down for public safety,” said City Manager Jeff Drobney from atop the bridge over the rails on Main Street between Summers Street and Sardis Street.
That bridge reopened at about 11 a.m. Sunday after GDOT officials gave it the okay, but Drobney said CSX officials planned to keep another crossing on Cherokee Street near the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History closed through the rest of Sunday for cleanup.
Drobney said this was the first time anything like this has happened in Kennesaw.
Mayor Derek Easterling came out to view the scene shortly before the bridge reopened. He said he was thankful nobody was hurt, the damage appeared to be minimal and the incident happened early on a weekend rather than during weekday rush hour.
“We’re blessed that there were no injuries and there’s really no structural damage that’s been found. … It’s unfortunate that it happened, but roads are open and businesses are open,” he said.
CSX employees on the scene said the cause of the derailment was under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.