Several employees at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center are in self-quarantine after a colleague tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
The deputy who tested positive is doing well and will likely return to work "in the next couple of days," wrote Glenn Daniel in response to emailed questions from the Marietta Daily Journal.
"He noticed symptoms developing while at home. Based on those symptoms he self isolated and then tested positive," Daniel wrote. "There are no known cases of transfer from the deputy to co-workers. As a precaution several employees that worked in close proximity to the deputy are currently on self quarantine with no reported problems."
No inmate has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, and "none have exhibited symptoms to qualify for testing by Cobb Douglas Public Health."
When asked for the sheriff's policy in the event that an inmate begins presenting symptoms of the disease, Daniel said the office would isolate the inmate in the detention center's medical unit, monitor his or her symptoms and "seek direction from the medical professionals."
The office has already taken steps to prevent the spread of the disease within the detention center's walls, he added.
"We provide screening for COVID-19 symptoms before accepting inmates into our facility," Daniel wrote. "Once accepted, we have a mandatory 14 day transition period before assigning inmates to more permanent housing areas. This transition period provides an opportunity to look for symptoms while also preventing contact between newly introduced inmate and those who have been with us for more than 14 days."
