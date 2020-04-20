As of Monday evening, Cobb has had 1,196 cases of the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Fifty-six people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, state officials reported.
All but 13 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 19,399 cumulative cases of the virus and 775 deaths. Late Sunday, the state reported 18,489 cases and 689 deaths.
The Cobb Countians who had died of COVID-19 represented about 4.7% of the cases in the county, per the state’s report. Statewide, the death rate was reported at 4%.
Of Georgia’s reported cases, 3,703 people have been hospitalized, or 19.1%.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth highest number of cases, behind Fulton County with 2,198 cases and 80 deaths; DeKalb County with 1,521 cases and 27 deaths and Dougherty County with 1,436 cases and 98 deaths, per the DPH report.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday that 746,625 Americans have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 39,083 have died.
Georgia’s number of confirmed cases (19,399) and deaths (755) by county:
Fulton 2198, 80
Dekalb 1521, 27
Dougherty 1436, 98
Cobb 1196, 56
Gwinnett 1181, 42
Hall 702, 9
Clayton 540, 20
Henry 382, 11
Sumter 332, 18
Cherokee 317, 9
Carroll 305, 11
Richmond 283, 11
Lee 276, 16
Bartow 255, 24
Douglas 243, 6
Muscogee 229, 4
Forsyth 211, 7
Mitchell 210, 23
Bibb 203, 1
Chatham 184, 6
Houston 182, 11
Upson 175, 10
Early 173, 10
Coweta 169, 4
Terrell 150, 18
Colquitt 145, 5
Randolph 145, 15
Fayette 143, 8
Paulding 141, 7
Rockdale 140, 6
Newton 139, 3
Spalding 135, 7
Baldwin 130, 4
Worth 128, 8
Floyd 126, 9
Thomas 126, 13
Crisp 125, 2
Columbia 116, 2
Clarke 114, 13
Lowndes 101, 3
Troup 100, 4
Habersham 99, 3
Barrow 93, 3
Tift 92, 3
Ware 88, 6
Coffee 83, 4
Butts 80, 2
Dooly 71, 5
Gordon 64, 6
Walton 63, 3
Calhoun 61, 2
Decatur 60, 1
Turner 59, 4
Jackson 55, 1
Macon 53, 1
Oconee 51, 0
Pierce 51, 2
Glynn 49, 0
Burke 48, 3
Meriwether 46, 0
Dawson 45, 1
Greene 45, 1
Harris 45, 2
Whitfield 45, 4
Wilcox 44, 4
Laurens 43, 1
Stephens 40, 1
Mcduffie 37, 3
Polk 36, 0
Peach 35, 2
Bryan 34, 2
Grady 34, 1
Johnson 34, 1
Liberty 34, 0
Oglethorpe 34, 2
Pike 33, 2
Bulloch 30, 2
White 30, 0
Marion 29, 1
Camden 27, 0
Effingham 27, 1
Lamar 27, 0
Putnam 25, 2
Seminole 25, 2
Washington 25, 1
Lumpkin 24, 0
Brooks 23, 6
Catoosa 23, 0
Miller 23, 0
Haralson 22, 1
Morgan 22, 0
Wilkinson 22, 2
Appling 21, 0
Baker 20, 2
Brantley 20, 2
Clay 20, 2
Jones 20, 0
Toombs 20, 3
Bacon 19, 1
Dodge 19, 0
Fannin 19, 1
Talbot 19, 1
Walker 19, 0
Murray 18, 0
Pickens 18, 2
Wilkes 18, 0
Jasper 17, 0
Pulaski 17, 1
Stewart 17, 0
Schley 16, 1
Union 16, 1
Banks 15, 0
Ben Hill 15, 0
Gilmer 15, 0
Irwin 15, 0
Madison 15, 1
Monroe 15, 1
Telfair 15, 0
Towns 15, 0
Crawford 14, 0
Emanuel 14, 0
Cook 13, 1
Jenkins 13, 1
Taylor 13, 2
Franklin 12, 0
Jefferson 11, 1
Screven 11, 1
Berrien 10, 0
Dade 10, 1
Hancock 10, 0
Warren 10, 0
Chattooga 9, 1
Lincoln 9, 0
Rabun 8, 0
Wayne 8, 0
Candler 7, 0
Chattahoochee 7, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Elbert 7, 0
Heard 7, 1
Jeff Davis 7, 1
Lanier 7, 1
Charlton 6, 0
Hart 6, 0
Webster 6, 0
Atkinson 5, 0
Bleckley 5, 0
Tattnall 5, 0
Echols 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Twiggs 4, 0
Evans 3, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 2, 0
Unknown 296, 2
Non-Georgia Resident 951, 7
