As of midday Monday, Cobb has had 1,174 cases of the coronavirus, up 26 from those reported late Sunday evening, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Fifty-four people from Cobb County have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, state officials reported. This is unchanged from Sunday.
All but 11 of those people had underlying conditions. While four deaths were of people between the ages of 29 and 36, the rest have been in people 50 or older.
In Georgia, there have been 18,947 cumulative cases of the virus and 733 deaths. Late Sunday, the state reported 18,489 cases and 689 deaths.
The Cobb Countians who had died of COVID-19 represented about 4.6% of the cases in the county, per the state’s report. Statewide, the death rate was reported at 3.9%.
Of Georgia’s reported cases, 3,550 people have been hospitalized, or 18.7%.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth highest number of cases, behind Fulton County with 2,174 cases and 78 deaths,
DeKalb County with 1,508 cases and 25 deaths and Dougherty County with 1,436 cases and 97 deaths, per the DPH report.
As of Sunday, there had been 720,630 confirmed cases and 37,202 deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A CDC report for Monday was not immediately available.
Georgia’s number of confirmed cases (18,947) and deaths (733) by county:
Fulton 2,174 , 78
Dekalb 1,508, 25
Dougherty 1,436, 97
Cobb 1,174 , 54
Gwinnett 1,164, 42
Hall 649, 9
Clayton 535, 18
Henry 380, 8
Sumter 332, 16
Cherokee 312, 8
Carroll 282, 9
Lee 273, 16
Richmond 273, 10
Bartow 250, 22
Douglas 239, 6
Muscogee 228, 4
Mitchell 206, 23
Forsyth 205, 7
Bibb 204, 1
Chatham 185, 6
Houston 178, 10
Upson 174, 10
Early 173, 8
Coweta 168, 3
Terrell 150, 16
Randolph 145, 14
Fayette 140, 5
Rockdale 139, 6
Newton 138, 3
Paulding 138, 7
Colquitt 129, 5
Spalding 129, 7
Thomas 126, 13
Crisp 123, 2
Floyd 123, 8
Worth 123, 7
Baldwin 115, 4
Clarke 110, 13
Columbia 106, 2
Lowndes 97, 3
Tift 92, 3
Troup 92, 4
Barrow 90, 3
Ware 87, 6
Coffee 81, 4
Habersham 79, 2
Dooly 70, 5
Gordon 67, 6
Walton 62, 3
Decatur 61, 1
Calhoun 60, 2
Turner 58, 4
Butts 56, 0
Jackson 53, 1
Macon 52, 1
Pierce 51, 2
Oconee 50, 0
Glynn 49, 0
Burke 46, 3
Dawson 45, 1
Greene 44, 1
Whitfield 44, 4
Wilcox 44, 4
Harris 43, 2
Laurens 43, 1
Meriwether 43, 0
Mcduffie 37, 3
Stephens 36, 1
Bryan 35, 2
Johnson 33, 1
Liberty 33, 0
Oglethorpe 33, 2
Peach 33, 2
Pike 33, 1
Grady 31, 1
Polk 30, 0
Marion 29, 1
Bulloch 28, 2
Camden 27, 0
Lamar 27, 0
Effingham 26, 1
Washington 25, 1
Brooks 23, 5
Lumpkin 23, 0
Miller 22, 0
Morgan 22, 0
Putnam 22, 2
Seminole 22, 2
Wilkinson 22, 2
Catoosa 21, 0
Haralson 21, 1
White 21, 0
Appling 20, 0
Brantley 20, 2
Clay 20, 2
Toombs 20, 2
Dodge 19, 0
Jones 19, 0
Bacon 18, 1
Jasper 18, 0
Murray 18, 0
Pickens 18, 2
Pulaski 18, 1
Talbot 18, 1
Wilkes 18, 0
Baker 17, 2
Stewart 17, 0
Fannin 16, 0
Schley 16, 1
Ben Hill 15, 0
Irwin 15, 0
Madison 15, 1
Monroe 15, 1
Telfair 15, 0
Union 15, 1
Walker 15, 0
Banks 14, 0
Crawford 14, 0
Gilmer 14, 0
Emanuel 13, 0
Towns 13, 0
Cook 12, 1
Jenkins 12, 1
Taylor 12, 2
Franklin 11, 0
Jefferson 11, 1
Screven 11, 1
Berrien 10, 0
Warren 10, 0
Chattooga 9, 1
Hancock 9, 0
Lincoln 9, 0
Dade 8, 1
Wayne 8, 0
Candler 7, 0
Chattahoochee 7, 0
Clinch 7, 0
Elbert 7, 0
Heard 7, 1
Jeff Davis 7, 0
Lanier 7, 1
Rabun 7, 0
Bleckley 6, 0
Charlton 6, 0
Hart 6, 0
Atkinson 5, 0
Tattnall 5, 0
Webster 5, 0
Echols 4, 0
Mcintosh 4, 0
Twiggs 4, 0
Quitman 3, 1
Wheeler 3, 0
Evans 2, 0
Long 2, 0
Montgomery 2, 0
Treutlen 2, 0
Unknown 266, 0
Non-Georgia Resident 941, 7
