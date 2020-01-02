SMYRNA — Mayor-elect Derek Norton sat down with the MDJ this week to talk about his priorities for his first 100 days in office, as well as some of his longer-term goals.
Norton, who has served as a councilman for four years, will be sworn in as mayor Monday, replacing retiring Mayor Max Bacon, who served the city for 40 years, 34 of which were as mayor.
Among Norton's top priorities for the early days of his mayoralty are developing plans to control the city's growing density and address the lack of competitive pay for city first responders, as well presenting an updated plan for projects to be funded by a special 1% sales tax beginning in 2022, should voters approve it in November.
Norton said he also aims to put the first "intense political season" in many years in the city's rearview mirror through active and successful governance.
First 100 days: Density, SPLOST and public safety
On the agenda for completion in March will be the development of a plan to curb an explosion of dense development in Smyrna, Norton said. He said much of the concern surrounding density is connected to the city's abundance of town homes and the traffic that has come with them.
"One of the things that I heard most prominently on the campaign trail is, 'Don't let Smyrna get too dense with town home developments, because if we do that, we're not going to be able to enjoy anything we have to offer. We're not going to be able to get to any of it,'" he said.
Norton also said he will be focused on bringing a mix of housing types and commercial development to the city, ensuring a robust tax portfolio.
The challenge with limiting dense developments, he said, will be addressing the precedents set by existing developments.
"(So) new developers will come in and say, 'Well, that guy did this,' and now even if we denied it, we'd be taken to court and we'd lose. So I want to get a little bit more control over the development that's happening in the city to make sure we do it the way that we want to do it," he said.
Norton suggested decreasing maximum density across the city's zoning map or studying the city's comprehensive plan with the Atlanta Regional Commission to find places it could be tweaked.
Also in the planning pipeline are 2022 SPLOST projects. Norton said the city has already submitted a draft to the county, but he hopes to tweak and resubmit an updated and more detailed draft by February.
The SPLOST, which will be taken to voters in November, is expected to bring between $50 million and $60 million to the city, depending on whether it is a five- or six-year tax extension, Norton said.
Included in the city's proposed projects are an aquatics center, a splash pad, south Cobb transportation improvements, a parking deck downtown, park and green space acquisition, sidewalks, trails and a pedestrian bridge across U.S. Highway 41 to The Battery Atlanta at SunTrust Park.
Norton said some of the projects should address concern about a concentration of development and economic investment in the downtown Smyrna area. The incoming mayor said some residents have expressed their feelings of inequity and exclusion from the economic boom that has happened downtown in recent years.
"There are some parts of this city that don't feel connected, don't feel a part of Smyrna," he said, pointing to the Oakdale Road area south of Cumberland Parkway, as well as the west side of south Cobb. "They feel like a lot of the resources have been put here (downtown) at the expense of other parts of the city. So one of the things I really want to do is bring people together."
Norton said he thinks the city will "move a little bit of money around" in the SPLOST recommendations to focus more on the south Cobb corridor. He also said he is in discussion with newly elected Councilman Lewis Wheaton to develop ideas for transportation and economic development projects in the Oakdale Road area.
Also by March, Norton said he aims to have a plan in place to increase the salary of public safety workers, such as police officers and firefighters.
Starting pay for police and fire personnel is between $38,494 and $41,420, according to the city's website.
"We're losing a bunch of personnel because we're not as competitive as we could be," he said.
Norton said the salary increase would be phased in over three years to help the city absorb the budget hit. He declined to suggest a dollar amount for the salary increases, saying those details would come later.
Cultural events in 2020
Norton said another of his priorities would be to bring the city back together after the first "very intense political season in a long time."
The mayor-elect pointed specifically to an issue he said had been blown out of proportion by the political winds: Bacon’s veto of a council-approved Hispanic heritage celebration in September that had been scheduled for Oct. 11, the same day as the city’s annual Halloween-themed event.
The event was to be hosted by the Smyrna United Task Force, a group Bacon set up to promote diversity in the Jonquil city.
Bacon’s veto drew criticism from some members of the public, as well as from outgoing Councilwoman Maryline Blackburn, who lost her bid for reelection in November. Blackburn previously told the MDJ that the Smyrna Council also nixed in January the Smyrna United Task Force’s proposed black history event to be held the following month.
Norton this week defended Bacon and the council’s decisions in both cases, saying the only issue with either event was the timing. The black history event needed more planning, and the Hispanic heritage celebration should have been separate from the Halloween event, he said.
"There was a lot of unfounded comments (during campaigning) that the city doesn't support this group or that group, and that was never the case," Norton said. "I think through our programming and our governing, we'll show everybody that we're as welcoming to any group as any other and we look forward to supporting everybody and providing services equally to everybody."
Norton said a black history event is scheduled for Feb. 15, a Hispanic heritage celebration will be held in the fall, and other events, like a potential revival of the city's annual Spice of Life cultural festival incorporating various cultures are forthcoming.
On the horizon: Staggered elections and transit expansion
As a lobbyist for the Medical Association of Georgia, Norton said he is "acutely aware" of the upcoming legislative session kicking off at the state Capitol in coming weeks.
Among his many plans for his term in office, Norton said, is to ask Georgia lawmakers to consider changing the city's charter to stagger Smyrna elections. Currently, the city sees all seven of its council seats, as well as its mayor, up for election every four years, except in the case of special elections.
"We're one of the few larger municipalities that doesn't have staggered terms. I think it's hugely unproductive," Norton said, adding that the most recent election saw the replacement of a mayor and four council members.
Norton said he has talked to state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, a former Smyrna council member herself, about the topic in the past. But, he said, he's unsure whether the change could happen during this session of the General Assembly or next year's.
Anulewicz said she believes staggering the city's elections is worth exploring. However, she said she won't propose legislation to that effect until she's had a chance to discuss it with the new mayor and council, as well as other lawmakers who represent the area, including Reps. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, and Michael Smith, D-Marietta.
On the topic of transit, Norton said he intends to keep transit on his radar and keep his finger on the pulse of Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce's transportation plans for the region.
But he also had his own ideas.
"I think we need to look at centering whatever comes this way at the Battery," he said, adding that he and other city leaders along the north end of the Interstate 285 perimeter have expressed interest in expanding bus service farther north in metro Atlanta. "I think it'll be rubber-wheel. I think any kind of rail there is too expensive."
He added, however, that he's open to considering ways to get people out of their cars, into public transportation and around the metro area more easily.
