The three Democrats who are hoping to unseat state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, got an opportunity to introduce themselves and distinguish themselves from the other candidates Thursday night.
The Cobb County Democratic Committee hosted a virtual town hall via Facebook Live with Lisa Campbell, Kyle Rinaudo and Elizabeth Webster. The three are vying for a nomination to run against the incumbent for Georgia House District 35, which includes Acworth and Kennesaw.
The primary is set for June 9.
Campbell, a business consultant, said her campaign is built on equality for all Georgians. She voiced support for increasing funding for education and paying teachers more.
“There has never been a more important time for our neighbors to stand up and vote to protect equality,” she said. “Equal access to health care, education, reproductive rights, jobs and voting — many of our basic freedoms are under threat. And now with this terrible pandemic, many of the inequities of our systems are becoming widely visible and increasingly fragile. As your legislator, I will make Georgia stronger by ensuring our government is well-funded, efficient and responsive to our people.”
Rinaudo said his family has been in the district for three generations, and he’s been involved in the community his entire life. He said he will give the district “fresh representation.”
“We’ve got lots more economic growth going on, we’ve lots more people here, lots more diverse communities here. It’s fair to say there’s never been a better time than today to be living in Acworth and Kennesaw, which is why it’s really so disappointing that we currently have representatives in the Georgia General Assembly that seem to want to take us backwards, that would pass legislation like House Bill 481, that would pass bills that try to discriminate against the LGBT community and cut funding from our public schools,” Rinaudo said.
Webster, who according to her website holds a Ph.D. in epidemiology, said she grew up in poverty and experienced homelessness but found success thanks to well-funded schools and social safety nets. She described herself as “the progressive candidate.”
“I’m running to restore hope back into our American dream because despite our hard work, our current leaders do not work to rebuild our access to the American dream,” Webster said. “I’m running to bring back the confidence that with hard work and opportunity, you can once again part in your own uniquely American story.”
Among other issues, candidates outlined their potential responses to the coronavirus, immediately and in the long term. For Rinaudo, the virus ranks no. 1 on his priority list, he said.
Campbell said in response to the coronavirus pandemic, her priorities include ensuring equal access to health care and sharing information with constituents.
Webster said her top priorities are economic opportunity and security, including recovery after the COVID-19 public health crisis, and health care, particularly women’s health.
All three Democratic candidates criticized the Republican-backed “heartbeat bill,” which was signed into law last year but has been blocked by legal challenges.
In response to a question about last year’s state tax cut, Campbell and Rinaudo both said that tax cuts can be good when the government can still fund state-run services. Webster worried that Georgians will see further reductions in services due to the cuts and the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.
All three Democratic candidates agreed more legislation is needed to prevent discrimination in Georgia for things like employment, housing and public accommodations. Rinaudo called for hate crime legislation that state Democrats have previously introduced, which would make discrimination against LGBT people a hate crime. Campbell said that anti-discrimination laws are a first step that should be followed by changes like investing in education and transportation. Webster said the state needs to enact civil rights legislation, which may be supplemented by a hate crime bill.
In response to a question about gun violence, the candidates all said they support some form of gun safety legislation, but had different approaches to the issue. Campbell said she supports the right to bear arms, and that the issue needs to be defined as a public health problem, but did not share specific policy proposals. Rinaudo and Webster both called for repealing Georgia’s “campus carry” legislation. Webster said she wants to repeal laws that allow guns used in violent crimes to return to the streets, and pointed out that people of color are disproportionately affected by gun violence. Rinaudo voiced support for red flag laws, and closing the gun show loophole for background checks.
Later, in her closing statements, Campbell did not mince words when discussing Setzler, the incumbent.
“We’re quickly approaching that now delayed Democratic primary, to choose who will lead the challenge to unseat Ed Setzler, perhaps one of the most dangerous legislators in our state House,” she said.
Setzler declined to comment on the town hall when asked by the MDJ.
For the full town hall, visit www.facebook.com/cobbdemocrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.