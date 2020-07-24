Democrats running to represent south Cobb on the county’s governing board made their case before voters Thursday night in a forum hosted by the Cobb County Democratic Committee.
Businesswoman Shelia Edwards and real estate agent Monique Sheffield were the top two vote getters in the June 9 Democratic primary. Both are headed to an Aug. 11 runoff in a race that will determine the district’s next commissioner.
Lisa Cupid, who has held the seat for the past eight years, is not seeking reelection as she is seeking a higher office: the position of board chair. There are no Republican candidates in the District 4 race.
One of the few topics on which the candidates were in clear disagreement at Thursday’s forum was whether Mableton should incorporate and become a city of its own.
Sheffield, a member of the pro-cityhood group the South Cobb Alliance, said “my position has always been: let the people decide.”
Edwards said she sees another layer of government as unnecessary.
“I believe that we’re getting good delivery of services,” she said."I believe that if I call the police, they'll show up. ... I get my trash picked up. I want to know more about what the city of Mableton is going to deliver to the community, besides it being a jobs program for people were looking for a job."
Moments earlier, however, Edwards said a lack of police presence was holding parts of the district back, citing her conversations with the owners of a Waffle House near Six Flags, who left recently due to an uptick in crime. Her solution: a new precinct in the area.
And both candidates agreed the county fails the residents of south Cobb when it comes to code enforcement.
Sheffield said trash is a huge issue in the community, something she attributed to the code enforcement department having only 12 workers (with plans to hire two more), something she would seek to address as commissioner.
The forum’s moderator, Essence Johnson, asked the candidates how they might spur development in the district “apart from Magnolia Crossing,” a 50-acre, publicly-owned property near Six Flags whose redevelopment activists hope will catalyze further investment in the area.
Edwards, who has been a forceful advocate for the property’s redevelopment, said “we've had some companies come to our community and want to build inventory (that were) turned away and shown the door.
“But I'm going to turn around when I'm commissioner and open that door, and create partnerships, public-private partnerships with people that come in and build communities, not just a building,” she added.
Sheffield, meanwhile, said she would encourage businesses to take advantage of the county’s façade improvement program. The facelift it would give the district’s businesses could spur nearby development, she asserted.
In opening and closing statements, Sheffield cast herself as someone who could hit the ground running, having been appointed by Cupid to the Board of Zoning Appeals. Presiding over zoning cases, she said, is among a commissioner’s primary responsibilities.
Sheffield also touted Cupid’s endorsement of her candidacy.
Edwards, pointing to her years of advocacy — several times she referenced the redevelopment of Magnolia Crossing and her opposition to the placement of a waste transfer station in south Cobb — said she wouldn’t allow the district to be Cobb’s “dumping ground” for projects, whether residential or industrial, that wealthier parts of the county don’t want.
“Why is it that when it comes to our community, good zoning is having a Family Dollar across the street from a Dollar General?” she said. “I've heard in the past it being said that you can't stop these people from coming in. You absolutely can. They don't go into Buckhead like that.”
