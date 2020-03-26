MARIETTA — Two Democratic candidates for Cobb County sheriff were disqualified by the Board of Elections and Voter Registration on Thursday after primary opponent Jimmy Herndon challenged their qualifications for the race.
Maj. Craig Owens, commander of the Cobb County Police Department’s Precinct 2, and Officer Gregory Gilstrap, of the Carver College Police Department, have 10 days to appeal their disqualifications.
Herndon, a private investigator and former sheriff’s deputy, also challenged the qualification of Republican Sheriff Neil Warren. Herndon alleged that Warren did not, as required by law, have a notary stamp the documents he submitted when qualifying. But Herndon withdrew his challenge after seeing the original documents, which were stamped with a raised seal — something he could not see in copies provided by the county’s elections department, he said.
Owens was disqualified for not submitting an affidavit within three days of qualifying that attested to the fact that he is a high school graduate.
Owens, through his campaign’s director of community outreach and business relations, Steve Gaynor, declined to comment immediately after the hearing Thursday. But Gaynor predicted that Owens, a college graduate, would soon be back in the race.
“Herndon is just picking apart things,” Gaynor said. “Herndon’s just playing dirty pool, but I’m confident we’ll be back in the race as soon as he does the appeal and gets a copy of his high school diploma.”
Gilstrap has run for Cobb sheriff several times, most recently in 2016 when he lost to Warren.
The Board of Elections voted to disqualify Gilstrap after it found that his chosen chief deputy did not meet the requirements for Cobb sheriff. When qualifying, candidates for sheriff must choose a chief deputy who also meets all the requirements of the office, among them that he or she is a registered voter. Gilstrap could not prove, among other things, that his chosen chief deputy, Douglas Murray, was a registered voter.
The Board of Elections is a five-person body. Their votes to disqualify Gilstrap and Owens were unanimous.
“Since 2000, it’s like every election cycle we have a challenge,” said Board of Elections attorney Gregg Litchfield. “It’s not uncommon.”
Herndon said he did not file the challenges simply to clear the field.
“They’re more than technicalities, these are the bare minimums for you to get in the game,” Herndon said after the hearing. “So it bothers me if you want to be the chief law enforcement officer in this county and you can’t follow one page of instructions. I mean come on, it’s not a lot to ask.”
If the board’s rulings stand, Herndon will be the only Democrat in the primary race, clearing the way for him to face Warren in the general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.