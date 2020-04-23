The two Democratic candidates in a crowded race for one east Cobb school board seat say the school district should work harder to provide marginalized students with better resources, reduce class sizes and work to update state education funding formulas.
Dr. Julia Hurtado, an east Cobb resident and physical therapist with the nonprofit Shepherd Center in Atlanta, and Tammy Andress, a unit marketing specialist for the Zaxby’s on Sandy Plains Road, laid out their platforms in a virtual town hall hosted by the Cobb Democrats this week.
The two east Cobb mothers with students in Cobb schools are jockeying for a chance to face school board Vice Chairman David Banks, a Republican, in the Nov. 3 general election. Banks' seat is being challenged by two Democrats and two Republicans, Shelley O'Malley and Matt Harper.
But first, Hurtado and Andress will have to face each other in a June 9 primary election.
Top issues facing Cobb schools
Both Hurtado and Andress said Cobb schools provide a quality educational experience for many students, but that many students are also left without the resources or support they need to succeed. They also agreed that certain policies, such as Cobb's zero tolerance discipline policy, have disproportionately impacted students of color and special needs students and are in need an overhaul.
"These are not throwaway children and they deserve a plan for success through education instead of being at the mercy of the juvenile justice system," Andress said.
Both candidates also said providing cultural sensitivity training to teachers would help to address those inequities.
But Hurtado said the district's No. 1 problem is that inequity. She said the district and school board are taking a blanket approach to learning and discipline for all students, and it's not working.
"We have an ongoing problem in our communities where some kids have less of a chance to succeed than others," she said. “I wouldn’t be a very good clinician if I had the same treatment plan for every one of my patients, regardless of their differences, and if I insisted that that plan work on everyone and silenced complaints when it didn’t work. That would be irresponsible. But that’s exactly what our board is doing with some of our kids."
She also said that "racism is rampant" in the county and if the school district is not working to address that issue, "we’re contributing to it.”
Hurtado also said students should be able to feel safe while at school and should have supports in place to go to when they don't. She said her 6-year-old daughter told her she liked being short, because she can "find the best hiding spots during a code red drill."
"That’s unacceptable, but that’s a reality right now," Hurtado said, using the example, as well as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as a call to action for increased counseling services in schools.
Last, she said the board and district should be as transparent as possible with stakeholders. And on that note, Hurtado said, the majority party on the school board, Republicans, have silenced the board members who have attempted to discuss the tough issues.
For Andress, the most important issues included recovering the "foundational learning" lost by a quarter of the school year being forced online. She said it will be imperative that teachers take the time necessary to catch students up on the basic lessons that may have been damaged by distance learning next school year.
Andress also said teachers need more resources and support to guarantee a proper education for all students. She suggested decreasing class sizes, hiring more qualified teachers for general education, special education and English language learners and expanding "innovative online learning tools.”
Like Hurtado, Andress said the district should also ensure it is being fiscally responsible and as transparent as possible with its families.
To the claims of racism in Cobb schools, Banks said anyone who interjects racism into races for elected office is a racist.
"They are racists," he said, adding that sitting board member Dr. Jaha Howard has also been known to raise discussions about racism at meetings. "That's a Democrat theme. For them to interject racism into this race, it makes them a racist."
Banks said he's also been an active part of literacy, English language and other programs that have played a role in addressing the concerns of some of the identified marginalized groups. For example, he said, a program at Sedalia Park Elementary School helps the school's Brazilian families speak English at home, as well as at school, helping the students learn English and making schoolwork easier to understand.
What can Cobb learn from the coronavirus?
Andress and Hurtado said digital learning has given the school district proof that it can expand partnerships with local organizations to help its students in need, and those partnerships should be expanded, even when school is back in session for in-person classes.
Andress said local nonprofits, tutors and telecommunications companies have been offering their help to make sure students have the support they need as coronavirus closures continue. Those partnerships should be further explored and sustained, she said.
But, she added, partnerships with organizations that can provide food or technology to families who may be food insecure or not have reliable access to online resources will be equally important going forward and should also be on the district's radar.
She called for more counseling services for students, especially at schools with a larger population, and repeated that reducing class size would increase the ability for teachers to help individual students, as well as address some student behavioral problems, bullying and lack of teacher planning time.
Hurtado echoed many of Andress's points, reiterating that the discussion around student access to internet and food runs in tandem with the coronavirus's effects on schools.
She said the coronavirus has also had some positive impacts on education. Parents, she said, have been forced to be more involved in their students' work and communicating with teachers. And students, she added, have been able to work at their own pace, whether that means advanced students can take deeper dives into their work or that students who need to catch up can do so.
Tax exemptions and QBE formula
Both candidates said they support the creation of a task force to study the sustainability of the county's special 1% sales tax for education (Ed-SPLOST) and senior tax exemption, which allows Cobb residents 62 and older to avoid paying school tax.
Hurtado said she was shocked to hear that a recommendation from Democratic board member Charisse Davis to create such a task force was struck down last year. Hurtado said in a district whose goal it is to use data to make decisions, “Why wouldn’t we want to study this data to make sure that we’re really doing what’s going to be the most effective for our community?”
She said the district needs to figure out where to invest, and that means an investigation should be conducted into the senior tax exemption, SPLOST and other areas to ensure that money is being put to good use.
Andress wholeheartedly supported the creation of the finance study task force, saying such an audit would expose any fraud, changes in socioeconomic demographics or substantial loss of expected revenues.
But she also said the district should go a step further.
Andress said, as a board member, she would lobby state lawmakers to update the Quality Basic Education formula, the tool used to determine how much tax-based state funding local school districts receive.
Andress said in the more than three decades the formula has been used, it has not taken into account school districts' growth or inflation. Because of that, she said, Cobb schools has been paying "hundreds of millions of dollars" into districts that have grown enough to support themselves with tax revenues.
“While I’m all for spreading the wealth, we’re funding counties that can now fund their own school systems,” she said. “While we need to scrutinize our county resources, our legislators need to quit being afraid and tackle QBE at the state level to make sure that there is an equitable distribution of tax dollars throughout the state.”
