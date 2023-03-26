MARIETTA — Stepping into a room with high ceilings and lots of light, the smell of fresh baked goods and coffee fills the air. Multicolored custom cakes made from scratch line a glass case by the register. Hustling around the store, opening fridges, taking out cakes, and slathering a final layer of chocolate icing onto one of them from behind the counter, was bakery owner and Chef Nicole Green.
Always Cake Bakery, established in 2018 from Green’s house, opened a store near the intersection of Powder Springs and Windy Hill roads in January and had their grand opening last Saturday.
Green, a 2006 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, has spent 20 years in the restaurant business.
She moved from Poughkeepsie, New York, to Powder Springs with her husband Scott Green seven years ago.
“I wanted to move somewhere warmer than New York, but also a place where you can enjoy all four seasons,” she said.
Green was working as a bartender at 101 Steak in Vinings, where her husband works in the kitchen, until last October.
She started baking cakes as a side job for the restaurant, and people kept requesting baked goods from her.
Green would sell her cakes at local farmers markets, and out of her house, each year doubling her business.
“I was spending all my time outside of the restaurant baking cakes for people,” Green said. “So, in 2021 I started to think about opening a store. I was looking for a real New York-style bakery, and wasn’t satisfied with what I was finding.”
Green opened the bakery in a location close to her home.
“I live in the area, and feel this is just a real inviting location,” she said.
Making a wide variety of unique and custom goods, Green said she is a huge fan of red velvet cakes while her husband prefers a chocolate peanut butter cake she makes.
“People from all over are finding our store somehow,” said Scott Green. “We sell cupcakes, biscuits, specialty cakes, pies, muffins, toffee, and lots more. I deliver chocolate cakes to Steak 101 when I leave the store to work there at night.”
Always Cake Bakery, located at 1812 Powder Springs Road in Marietta, is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
