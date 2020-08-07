Smyrna police successfully coaxed a person out of a home at the intersection of Marion Street and Hayes Drive on Friday, according to a department spokesman who described the situation as “delicate.”
Tactical and fire medical operations personnel as well as hostage negotiators were site, according to Sgt. Louis Defense of the Smyrna Police Department. Police said there was only one person in the house, he added.
The public was not a risk, according to the department’s Facebook page Friday afternoon.
Defense told the MDJ later that evening the situation was “resolved peacefully.”
He did not have information on the person involved or if charges were filed by press time.
