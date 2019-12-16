MARIETTA — A deli restaurant is opening in the new retail space that occupies the site of the former historic Fowler House.
McAlister’s Deli, a chain restaurant operating in 27 states, is opening Thursday in the new building on the corner of Church Street and Tower Road, beside WellStar Kennestone Hospital.
The retail building replaces what was Fowler House, a 1926 white-columned brick house that was originally home to Marietta’s Fowler family, then became an office for the family’s business Peoples Financial in the 1960s.
In February 2018 the Marietta City Council approved a plan from developers BAMM Real Estate to build two restaurants and a retail space on the property.
Many people in the community were opposed to the historic house being torn down to make way for the commercial space, but Fowler House was razed regardless in March.
McAlister’s Deli shares the new building and parking lot on the site with another restaurant, which has yet to open.
The deli, opening at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Marietta, focuses on sandwiches, salads, spuds and sweet tea, according to its website.
Angie Champsaur, public relations manager for McAlister’s Deli, told the MDJ the Marietta location, at 789 Church Street, will employ 50 to 60 people.
A Dec. 15 news release from McAlister’s Deli stated staff at the new Marietta location will be giving free tumblers to the first 100 guests in line at or before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, and those guests with the tumblers will be able to receive free tea throughout the year, subject to conditions.
“We are excited to bring McAlister’s handcrafted sandwiches, family-friendly atmosphere, and genuine hospitality to Marietta,” Asif Rajabali, owner of the Marietta deli, stated in the news release. “We look forward to building long-lasting relationships with the Marietta community.”
During opening week, the deli will donate 10% of a customer’s bill to the Tommy Nobis Center, if the customer shows that they are supporting the Marietta-based nonprofit for people with disabilities, the news release stated.
On Monday, before the deli opened to the public, staff offered complimentary lunch or dinner to “community heroes,” including local nurses, teachers, firefighters, police officers, first responders and military personnel.
The restaurant will be open in Marietta daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., the company said.
