Construction delays at Walton High School have led the relocation of its orientations for the upcoming school year to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, according to a Facebook post from the school's Parent, Teacher, Student Association.
The orientations will be in the church's Fellowship/Magnolia room, the post states. Students from every grade level attend the orientation to pick up prepaid school items, as well as copies of their schedules.
The orientations will be Monday, July 29 at the following times:
9th Grade:
8:30–9:15 a.m.: Last names A-K
9:15–10:00 a.m.: Last names L-Z
12th Grade:
10:00 a.m.–10:45 a.m.: Last names A-K
10:45–11:30 a.m.: Last names L-Z
11th Grade:
11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.: Last names A-K
12:15–1:00 p.m.: Last names L-Z
10th Grade:
1:00–1:45 p.m.: Last names A-K
1:45–2:30 p.m.: Last names L-Z
