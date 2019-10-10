Construction on a multimillion-dollar, mixed-use soccer complex announced in March will begin in Powder Springs at the end of October, according to a news release from the city Thursday.
The $10 million Westside Woods Sports Complex will feature one indoor soccer field, three outdoor soccer fields, two outdoor futsal fields that can double as pickleball courts, a walking path, a concession area, a bar, offices, conference rooms, retail spaces and, possibly, an e-sports area, the release states. The complex will be located on 22 acres by the intersection of Hill Road and U.S. Highway 278, and construction is expected to have finished by August 2020.
“We believe this will be a catalytic development that will open up the C.H. James Parkway corridor to future businesses, but also help drive development in the city as a whole,” Shaun Myers, an economic development coordinator for Powder Springs, said in the release.
First announced in March, the project — then called Circle 10 Soccer — was expected to break ground in May. Stephanie Gabbert, Westside’s chief operating officer, didn’t immediately return a call Thursday evening.
In March, she said the project could add 50 jobs to the area. In a release issued after the complex was first announced, Powder Springs Mayor Al Thurman said he and the council were “elated” to have it in the city.
“We want to attract not only local residents, but people from throughout the state and region, and potentially national,” Gabbert said in Thursday’s release. “We’re a small enough complex where we can be a little bit more customized — there are so many really big projects going on these days, and that’s not really what we are doing. But we also have a lot of connections on a national and international level, and we think we have a unique project that can appeal to a lot of different groups and bring different people into this community.”
In July, the Powder Springs City Council voted to waive some of the building permit and land disturbance fees for Westside. The waiver would cap some of the required fees, leading to the city foregoing about $11,000, City Manager Pam Conner said at the time.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Westside Woods Sports Complex is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at 5030 Hill Road.
