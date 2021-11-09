Jeff DeJarnett, center, takes the oath of office to become the Ward 1 representative of the Marietta City Schools Board of Education. Judge Gregory Poole, left, administers the oath as DeJarnett's wife, Kibbie, holds a Bible.
Hunter Riggall
hriggall@mdjonline.com
MARIETTA — Jeff DeJarnett was sworn in as the new member of the Marietta Board of Education for Ward 1 Tuesday night.
DeJarnett last week won the election to replace Alan Levine with 59%, or 195 votes, beating opponent Alex Castro (a third candidate, Lisa Lindsay, dropped out of the race in October, and her votes were not counted).
Two other members-elect — A.B. Almy, who won Ward 3, and Jaillene Hunter, who won Ward 4 — will not be seated until January. DeJarnett, however, was appointed to the board by unanimous vote Tuesday night because the Ward 1 seat was vacant. Former Ward 1 member Levine resigned earlier this year after the MDJ reported he no longer lived in his ward as required by state law.
After filling out paperwork in an executive session, DeJarnett took the oath of office before the board, administered by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole.
DeJarnett, a real estate broker and the former band director at Marietta Middle School, said during the campaign that he supports the Georgia Board of Education’s decision to pass a resolution opposing critical race theory and is personally not in support of mask mandates.
