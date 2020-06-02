Editor’s note: This story is one in a longstanding annual series in the MDJ spotlighting the county’s best and brightest as they graduate high school. The recognition takes on new meaning with the loss of many senior activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shanzeh Sheikh was the valedictorian of her class, the 2020 STAR student from her school and received multiple awards every year of her high school career. Now she's off to Duke University in North Carolina to pursue her passion — helping others and making a measurable difference.
"I have a huge interest in the medical field and in public health in particular, because I think it ties together all these different aspects of our society — culture, social issues, social interactions, along with the medicine and the research," she said, noting that she's especially interested in vaccines and vaccine education. "I want to pursue any career that I think can help people, whether it's through their health or their social needs, that's what I would love to pursue."
Sheikh was recognized as an outstanding scholar every year of her high school career, and received awards in subjects including calculus, government, psychology, social justice, history, Spanish, computer science, geometry and others, as well as being named National Merit Scholarship finalist.
But she says she has not only focused on her academics and extracurriculars throughout her life, but also asked herself how she could use her education to educate others. For her final three years in high school, the Walker School graduate ran a club, Girls Learn International, which raised money and collected books for the Nilore Model School, an underprivileged school in rural Pakistan.
The club also implemented health care and polio vaccination education initiatives at the school.
The history and global health double-major said though she's not exactly sure what her career will be, that kind of work is her true passion.
"I think that's probably the work I'm most proud of," she said, adding that the education initiatives also served as her Girl Scout Gold Award project and won even further recognition in metro Atlanta. "Just being able to connect with that community in my parents' home country ... and also bring together students in that part of the world with students in my high school."
The Walker School graduate said it was also meaningful that, through her work in Pakistan, she was not only able to help and educate students there but also educate her fellow students back at home about her family's country of origin.
"She has so many gifts"
Sheikh's father, Dr. Aasim Sheikh said he couldn't be more proud of his daughter's accomplishments. From receiving the top award in Girl Scouts to having research accepted for publication to her recent internship with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Emergency Response and Recovery Branch, Aasim Sheikh says he and his wife Sofia — also a doctor — just keep watching with awe as their daughter's awards and recognitions continue to roll in.
"As a daughter, she's always been a delight," Aasim Sheikh said, noting his pride for her work with the school in Pakistan. "But she's also someone who is extremely open to criticism, and when you do give her your opinion, she listens to it very carefully and comes back with clearly thought out arguments to counter it."
Aasim Sheikh said it's "always a treat" to have a conversation with his daughter, and he knows, no matter what she chooses to do, she'll be successful.
He said as she grew older, she chose to dial back her focus on art to allow more time for her studies of the sciences. She'd received multiple recognitions from the Georgia Music Teachers’ Association for her talent on the piano over the years.
Even if she chose to walk away from the sciences tomorrow and focus her attention back on art, he said, "I think she'd do just fine."
"Every year at the academic honors at school and other times, I just have to hold back my own tears of joy and ... watch her walk up and down the aisle getting award after award, so it's just fantastic," Aasim Sheikh said.
Cynthia Schafer taught Shanzeh Sheikh in multiple advanced placement history courses and sponsored her for clubs, including Model United Nations. Schafer called her an "exceptional student," with an above-average work ethic and a hunger for educating herself based on "all views and opinions."
"Learning comes easy to her, but she pushes past the basics of the content in a classroom and wants to know more," Schafer said, noting that it was her student's compassion for others that stood out most to her. "She has so many gifts, and she could easily just do her work and end whatever she is doing right there, but she doesn't. She gets involved, and she cares. ... And anything she has done has been done quietly, without the fanfare because that is not why she does anything she does."
For Shanzeh Sheikh, the 14 years she spent at The Walker School from pre-K to graduation have come to an abrupt end. She said COVID-19 and the school closures it caused have meant that she, like other graduating seniors, hasn't had a chance to get real closure.
"It's a very tight-knit community there, and I think I'll miss having that very strong connection with people at Walker, my former teachers from years ago ... and classmates," she said. "It's a little sad to go off to college without getting that proper goodbye."
