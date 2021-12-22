MARIETTA — Cobb commissioners elected Tuesday to hold off on a final decision for the Smyrna expansion campus proposed by St. Benedict’s Episcopal School.
The roughly 550-student private school currently operates an elementary and middle school near the junction of Atlanta Road and Cumberland Parkway, and has eyed moving its middle school to a separate campus just up the road, off Daniel Street.
Kevin Moore, attorney for St. Benedict’s, pitched the project as a carefully thought-out expansion by a school that’s been embraced by the surrounding area.
“They have goals of educating preschool through eighth grade, and that’s what their mission is all about … much of the community in the immediate, surrounding area has adopted St. Benedict’s as their community school, as you would any other school located down the street from where you may live,” Moore said.
Originally, the new campus had been sketched as a 50,000-square-foot facility with a gymnasium, library, music facility, and central courtyard. That design was winnowed down to a 30,000-square-foot single building with a recreation field a few weeks ago.
Moore went on to say that even those in the area opposing the specific development have no grievance with St. Benedict’s itself. The “main, primary issue” was simply concerns about the traffic associated with the school’s carpool lines, and Moore said those concerns had largely been taken care of.
“The school is already doing this on a daily basis today … we’re not introducing a middle school, grades five through eight, to an area that doesn’t have it today,” he added.
The middle school’s enrollment is currently capped at 200. In the proposal’s first iteration, St. Benedict’s had sought to bump that number to 350, but it came back down to a maximum enrollment of 240 to further address traffic issues.
Moore also said that once cars leave the school and travel south on Cooper Lake Road, they’ll be restricted from turning left — toward Atlanta Street — and can only proceed south on Cooper Lake Road. That will be enforced by using license plate reader cameras at the intersection in question.
But Brian Daughdrill, an attorney contracted by the nearby Kensington Green subdivision, said Moore had misrepresented the traffic conditions in an area where traffic flows were already bad enough. Noting the area was designated for residential use on Cobb planning maps, Daughdrill alleged the new campus would result in a 600% increase in traffic over what would be generated by a typical residential development.
Amy Diaz of Cobb’s Department of Transportation said given the late submission of a traffic study by St. Benedict’s, her department hadn’t had time to fully review the potential traffic impacts, but shared some of the concerns of the surrounding neighbors. That prompted Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Commissioner Keli Gambrill to both suggest more time was needed to review the application.
Gambrill further questioned whether the use of license plate readers by the school was even a legal use of that technology.
Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who represents the area, concurred, and the board agreed to hold the proposal until the board’s next meeting in 2022.
