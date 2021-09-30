Friday is the deadline for Wellstar Health System employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and it is so far unclear what the consequences will be for those who remain unvaccinated.
Wellstar officials did not answer specific questions about the consequences of a staff member missing the deadline, whether there will be a grace period or exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Officials did say on Thursday, however, that the health system remains “focused on offering the COVID-19 vaccine to each of our valued team members as we approach the October 1 deadline.”
“Extensive clinical and scientific evidence has shown that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines are safe and extremely effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19. Vaccination is the best protection available against the virus,” health system spokeswoman Suzanne Forte said in a statement, adding that the decision “is in alignment with other leading health systems in Metro Atlanta and the country.”
Health system leaders told the MDJ in August that all staff would need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. That requirement included all remote workers, physicians, medical residents, fellows, trainees, contractors, medical staff, students, temporary workers and volunteers.
All new hires must also provide proof of full vaccination before their start date.
Including Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta and Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, the health system operates 11 hospitals, hundreds of medical offices and 17 urgent care locations, as well as rehab and hospice facilities in the state.
Wellstar’s decision to require the COVID-19 vaccine came after others, including Piedmont Healthcare and Kaiser Permanente, did the same.
Protesters gathered outside Wellstar Health System’s corporate offices in August to protest the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees.
During that protest, more than 100 people, many of them nurses, held signs and chanted “stop the mandate.” A smaller group of the protesters later took their protest to a street corner near Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
In accordance with an order from the Pentagon, personnel at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, like the rest of the armed forces, are also required to be fully vaccinated. No municipalities and few if any businesses in Cobb, meanwhile, have required the vaccine.
But that may change with the rollout of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for private companies, health care workers and federal contractors. The rules announced in September mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. That portion of the mandate affects about 80 million Americans, according to the Associated Press. The AP reports that another roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid will also have to be fully vaccinated.
About 47% of Georgians were fully vaccinated as of Thursday afternoon, according to the state Department of Public Health. The rate is higher in Cobb, where 54% are fully vaccinated. Nationwide, 55.5% of people are fully vaccinated, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
