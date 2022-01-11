Many Georgians and Cobb County locals were absent from work and home Monday after making the long, chilly trek to Indianapolis to see the Georgia Bulldogs face off against the University of Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium for the national championship.
Whether by an eight-hour car ride or a quick flight to Indiana’s capital, locals made it their mission to watch history as the Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980.
Outgoing Cobb Chamber of Commerce Chairman John Loud made the trip with several friends from Cobb County. By Tuesday morning, Loud had lost his voice from cheering the night before.
Calling it “the night that made grown men cry,” Loud said he was proud of Georgia coach Kirby Smart, his staff and all the players for bringing another championship back to Georgia.
“The energy in the stadium was amazing,” he said. “And when things really started turning around for Georgia in the fourth quarter, it turned electric. People you have never met before hugging and jumping in the excitement ... grown men crying ... It was truly amazing.”
Former Marietta school board member Jill Mutimer flew up to Indianapolis on Monday with her daughter, Grace Mutimer, a recent UGA grad.
“It was awesome to finally win the national championship because Georgia football has been a rollercoaster of emotions, especially when it comes to Alabama,” Grace Mutimer said. “We played them at least four times since I’ve been there, and we’ve lost every time. This time it was amazing to be there and experience the Georgia Bulldogs finally win.”
Grace Mutimer said she ran into several alumni she knew, and her mother said there were a large number of fans from Marietta.
“It was definitely more Dawgs than Bama people,” Jill Mutimer said.
Kelly Krivsky and her husband, Allen Krivsky of Marietta, drove up to Louisville on Sunday and met up with friends to drive to the game in Indianapolis on Monday. The crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium was made up of about a 3-to-1 ratio of UGA fans to Alabama fans, she said.
“It was painful and amazing and electric; it was really, really crazy,” she said.
The couple started a tradition of attending UGA games together when they first started dating, Kelly Krivsky said. After the 2017 season, when Georgia lost the national championship to Alabama, she said “hope” was a bad word for Georgia fans this season.
“Watching the game last night, the players did not give up and the fans were behind them the whole way,” she said. “The fans did not give up. I’ve never heard it so loud.”
While Georgia fans are celebrating, Kelly Krivsky said she’s only received happy messages from Alabama friends.
“It’s been very nice to see the positive comments on Facebook,” she said. “We have not experienced any negativity from Alabama fans.”
Allen Krivsky said the win has been a long time coming.
“To me it was excruciating knowing how they could go either way, but to see it come down solid like that, it was a sweet win,” he said. “Winning a national championship and beating Alabama, it’s the best outcome.”
