David Perdue .jpg (copy)

U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, campaigns at the Cobb GOP headquarters in 2020.

 Jon Gillooly

Former U.S. Senator David Perdue, a Republican, will run to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp in next year's primary election, according to news report published Sunday. 

Sources close to Perdue say he will announce his candidacy Monday, according to a report from Politico.

Perdue was unseated after one term in the Senate early this year by Democrat Jon Ossoff. 

The former Dollar General CEO joins former state Rep. Vernon Jones in the race to unseat Kemp. The winner of the race will likely face Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election in late 2022. 

