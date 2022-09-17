MARIETTA -- In an afternoon of remembrance and patriotism, the Fielding Lewis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Constitution Week with its annual Ringing of the Bells event Saturday.
The stage area at Glover Park on the Square was covered with red, white, and blue, as visitors dressed in patriotic garb while sporting American flags. Chapter members donned the likenesses of famous first ladies throughout history, such as Martha Washington and Dolley Madison.
Patriotic music played through the speakers on the stage as the annual Ringing of the Bell event celebrated the signing of the United States Constitution.
“It’s a wonderful thing to see the community coming out here to recognize Constitution Week,” said Carol Bockman of Marietta, a 46-year-member of the DAR. “So many people have given their lives for this country.”
Constitution week in the United States traces its origins back to 1955, when the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to set aside the week of Sept. 17 in remembrance of the signing of the original document, according to Marilynn Carol Palmer, recording secretary for the Fielding Lewis Chapter.
The week was officially established on August 2, 1956, when President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law. Following this, different DAR chapters from across the country started to gather at different locations to celebrate the historic event, according to Palmer.
The Ringing of the Bells served as the annual kickoff to Constitution Week, gathering DAR members, community residents, and even some county notables to show their support, such as Cobb County Superior Court Judge Angela Brown, Cobb County District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, and Kiwanis Club of Marietta President Ken Reaves.
“When you think about our country, and what the event symbolizes, you realize how critically important it is to come out and show your support,” Reaves said.
The afternoon kicked off with a reading from the Rev. Roger D. Allen, rector at St. James Episcopal Church, followed by the presentation of colors from Marietta High School’s Air Force JROTC, with a proclamation reading by Commissioner Birrell coming shortly after, officially declaring it Constitution Week for Cobb County.
Chuck Polk, with American Legion Post 304, spoke on the importance of the Constitution, sharing lesser known facts and highlighting his appreciation for its importance in our current time.
“Who would have thought, all these years later, that this document would still be standing?” Polk said.
As soon as the clock struck 4 p.m., akin to the time the Constitution was signed, attendees raised the bells they were provided in their seats and rang them in unison, joined in the background by church bells from nearby congregations, including St. James Episcopal and First Presbyterian Church Marietta.
For a brief moment, the event seemed to capture the attention of every single person out on the square Saturday.
Those passing through the park stopped around the stage once the bells began ringing, pausing their busy Saturdays to pay their respects for Constitution Week. Kids playing on the model of The General turned around to see the commotion, and those across the street stopped cold in their tracks to look to the square.
“I think it helped once the people coming by realized what the event was about,” Palmer said.
Constitution Week continues through Friday.
