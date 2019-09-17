ACWORTH — Daughters of the American Revolution’s Liberty Hill Chapter gathered at Acworth City Hall on Tuesday to ring bells commemorating Sept. 17, 1787 — the day the United States Constitution was signed by the Founding Fathers.
Committee chair Helen Story said a display board is present in Acworth City Hall that explains the purpose of the Constitution along with a framed copy of the document, and a printed picture of the Federal Edifice, which was paraded through the streets of Philadelphia on Sept. 17, 1787.
“The edifice was constructed by the colonists, painted white, placed onto a wagon drawn by 10 white horses and paraded through the streets of Philadelphia,” Story said.
Copies of the proclamation signed by Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood are also framed and present in the display. In addition, proclamation copies were presented to selected Cobb Elementary Schools and two private schools. Pocket Constitutions and lesson guides were presented to the schools in kits, Story said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.