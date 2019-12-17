After their state championship win last weekend, the Marietta Blue Devils are set to play on a national stage in Las Vegas at 11 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, according to Superintendent Grant Rivera.
Marietta High School's football team won the Class AAAAAAA state championship on Saturday, and will be one of four teams to take part in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas. The Blue Devils were one of four teams invited.
Marietta, ranked No. 11 nationally by MaxPreps, will play Eastside Catholic of Sammamish, Washington, Friday at Bishop Gorman High School. The game will be broadcast nationally by ESPNU.
Rivera said he, his district and the Marietta High School community are elated to have been selected to compete at the national level.
"We're honored to have our football team representing the city of Marietta and Marietta High School as they travel to Las Vegas," he said. "It speaks to the talent of our team and the talent of our coaches, and we're excited to be on the national stage."
The superintendent said he's already heard from many Marietta alumni and parents who say they'll be heading west to watch the game in person. Rivera said he's confident the team will feel the presence of their community during the game.
