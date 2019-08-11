Loving Arms Cancer Outreach will present its 6th annual “Dancing with the Stars” fundraiser benefiting local cancer patients and survivors on Sept. 7 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel and Conference Center. Local community leaders are trained by professional dancers to perform and compete to win the hearts and votes of the judges and the audience.
“Dancing with the Stars is Loving Arms’ biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Shay Traylor, an oncology nurse who is president and co-founder of Loving Arms Cancer Outreach. “We were the first group in Cobb County that was doing this type of event. It’s a night of dancing and a night of fun. It’s a night of getting dressed up and having a good time, all while raising money.”
Loving Arms Cancer Outreach, Inc. is a nonprofit 501©(3) based in Marietta whose focus is to make the cancer journey a little easier by providing financial and emotional support to cancer patients and survivors in Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Paulding and Pickens counties.
“Everybody has been affected by cancer. If you’ve been affected by cancer, whether you have had cancer or know somebody who has had cancer, you know there is a financial aspect of it that insurance does not cover,” Traylor said.
Loving Arms provides financial support through numerous ways, such as paying utility bills, providing gas cards for treatment and paying for groceries. They also provide weekly support groups and wigs for cancer patients.
More than 500 supporters attended last year’s event. A silent auction will be available this year, featuring many fantastic offerings totaling over $15,000 in value, along with a raffle and other surprises.
Dance teams have been working for the past two months, perfecting their routines as they prepare to win the coveted “mirror ball” trophy and the honor of taking home first place bragging rights.
Star/instructor pairings include: Penny Warren/James Mansfield, Yen Bentkowski/Wayne Zwick, Susan Meadors/Nicholas Edwards, TJ Jaglinski/Kelly Bell, Dezi Gregory/Mikayla McGee, Sallie Bentley/Stephan Green, Thomas Crone/Kristin Foister, and Jennifer Clancy/Paul DeLeone.
“I am proud to say that Loving Arms is celebrating eight years of service to cancer patients and survivors in our community,” Traylor said. “Our Dancing with the Stars is such a great fundraising event, providing an evening of entertainment for all. We are so blessed to have such commitment from the community in order to bring together a variety of talent to benefit those in need. With the huge increase in client services this year, we need the community support now more than ever. I thank all our dancers, volunteers, attendees, and donors. Dance as if no one is watching.”
Table seating includes a meet-and-greet with the dancers, dinner, show, one drink ticket per person and access to the after party. Premier reserved tables are sold out but other reserved tables are available at $900 per table for a table of 10 or $90 per seat. The silent auction will open at 5:30 p.m., dinner seating will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m.
General seating in the ballroom will also be available and includes the show and after party. General seating tickets are $30 per seat. A cash bar will also be available.
This event helps Loving Arms continue its good work in Cobb County. “The money that is raised in the community stays in our community,” Traylor said.
The Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel and Conference Center is at 2450 Galleria Parkway. To order tickets, sponsor the event, or for more information, visit dwts.lovingarms.support or call 770-590-5153.
