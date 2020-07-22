Thunderstorms caused some damage Tuesday in Cobb County as they moved through the area, including taking out a resident's roof and closing roads.
In Acworth, a tree was struck by lightning and fell into a roof at one residence, Acworth Police Department reported on social media.
"Thankfully there were no injuries as this tree came down yesterday! City crews worked quickly to assist those impacted," the department wrote in a Facebook post.
In unincorporated Cobb County, the storms were the cause of road closures at North Hampton Drive near Kennesaw and Bryant Road in the northeastern part of the county. Bryant Road near Shallowford Road had a tree fall across the road, and at North Hampton Drive a tree took out power lines, county spokesman Ross Cavitt told the MDJ.
Cobb County police and fire spokespeople said they were not aware of other areas significantly affected by the storm.
Dobbins Air Reserve Base received about 1.5 inches of rainfall in about an hour in the afternoon, and some other areas in Cobb received just over 2 inches, said Kyle Theim, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
More thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast includes a chance of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, Friday and throughout the weekend.
