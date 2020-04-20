A Dallas man is dead after a vehicle crash in Cobb, county police confirmed Monday.
On Friday afternoon, a fatal vehicle crash occurred on Austell Road, just north of Milford Church Road, police said.
The crash reportedly happened around 2:15 p.m. when a motorcycle and a Dodge Charger collided at the entrance to the Milford Crossing shopping center in southwest Marietta.
Sandra Duncan, 36, of Marietta, was driving a gray Dodge Charger southbound on Austell Road, and began to turn left to enter the parking lot to the shopping center, police said.
Her vehicle collided with a white Honda motorcycle being operated northbound on Austell Road by 47-year-old Dallas resident Steven Winiarczyk, per investigators.
Charges in relation to the incident are pending, police said, urging any witnesses or others with information to come forward.
“Winiarczyk was ejected from the motorcycle onto the roadway in the northbound lanes of Austell Road,” police said. “He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries and he later succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, April 18 and was pronounced deceased at 1:37 p.m.”
Duncan, the driver of the Dodge Charger, was not injured, police said.
Both fatal incidents remain under investigation, and those with information are asked to call 770-499-3987.
