Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes was the guest of honor Saturday night at a gala held by the Cobb NAACP.
Hundreds gathered in their finest suits and ball gowns as the civil rights group held the 38th annual Oscar Freeman Freedom Fund Gala at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria near SunTrust Park. Among them were dignitaries including state senators and representatives, county commissioners, city council members, representatives of both local parties and other prominent residents.
Holmes was honored with the 2019 Thurgood Marshall Leadership award for her service to the county. This July, she was sworn in as Cobb’s top prosecutor, having been selected by Gov. Brian Kemp to replace former Cobb DA Vic Reynolds, who Kemp appointed to lead the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Holmes is both the first woman and the first African American to be Cobb’s DA. She was previously chief magistrate judge for the Cobb County Judicial Circuit and has practiced both as a prosecutor and a defense attorney in the county.
Holmes told the crowd she was humbled to receive an award named after one of her heroes, Thurgood Marshall, the first African American justice on the United States Supreme Court.
“(Marshall) did so much work in his time so that we could be in this room together regardless of race, religion, political party, and just honor and love each person in this room,” she said.
Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner-Grimes said the award is a fitting tribute for Holmes.
“Thurgood Marshall was a justice game changer, and Joyette being the first African American, female district attorney of Cobb County was significant,” she said. “Her accolades, her achievements, all the things that she has done make the NAACP believe undoubtedly that she is worthy.”
Holmes thanked the Cobb NAACP and her family, and she singled out law enforcement officers in the audience, asking them to stand and be recognized with a round of applause.
“Everybody who just stood up is intentional about being proactive, about being a partner in this community,” she said. “We all have to reach out and reach down to make sure that we are keeping this county as great as it is, and even greater, because I know that is what it will become.”
Former State Rep. Alisha Morgan, the first African-American to represent Cobb County in the state House and a Cobb NAACP member, said
“What I really think about is this room and how her service to Cobb County encapsulates what this room looks like: Democrats, Republicans, black, white … I think about the trails that she has blazed. I think about the people she’s bringing together. … it doesn’t matter what your title is. It doesn’t matter where you live in the county. It doesn’t matter what your political affiliation is. What matters is if you are a resident of Cobb County, she is here to serve and protect you,” Morgan said.
The Oscar P. Freeman Freedom Fund Gala Awards is named for the late Cobb NAACP president who helped make the chapter into one of the leading NAACP branches in Georgia. Each year, the banquet is held in his memory to award those who have contributed to improving the lives of Cobb County residents.
In addition to Holmes, the following community members received honors at the gala:
♦ Delores Powell, executive director of Cool Kids’ Committee, Inc., won the Community Award. Cool Kids’ Committee operates mentorship, fitness, study and other programs with the goal of making sure students graduate.
♦ Pastor Eusebio Phelps of New Faith Christian Church won the Religious Award. In a moving acceptance speech, Phelps said he had been kicked out of Marietta High School shortly before graduation. He said he had been working his whole life to get back on the right path, and that his selection for the award helped him forgive himself for his past mistakes.
♦ Marietta Middle School Principal Dayton Hibbs won the Education Award. Under Hibbs’ leadership, Marietta Middle achieved a perfect 100 in closing the achievement gap on the 2019 Georgia College and Career Readiness Performance Index, or CCRPI.
♦ Milton Aaron of Aaron’s Automotive won the Business Award. After he lost his job, Aaron went from doing odd jobs and fixing cars in his garage to eventually opening his own car shop. His location on Lawrence Street in Marietta has a perfect 5 rating on Yelp, and regulars jokingly refer to him as “the car whisperer.”
♦ Pastor John Woods of Union Chapel won the Elder Award. Woods was called to become a pastor after serving in the U.S. Air Force for seven years and a 27-year career with the Atlanta Police Department. Woods recalled being bussed from Austell to the segregated Lemon Street High School in Marietta and said he never would have thought he would receive such an honor.
♦ Sophie Edwards of Marietta High School won a Youth Award. Edwards, a junior, founded a food pantry when she was only 8 years old and has been working to help alleviate hunger ever since.
♦ Jordan Vaughn, another Marietta High School junior, won a Youth Award. Vaughn is an honors student with plans to study agricultural engineering or food science.
♦ Cole Simmons, senior class president of Campbell High School, won a Youth Award. Simmons is also Youth Mayor of Smyrna as part of a program with the city to teach high school students about local government and receive feedback from young people.
♦ Troy Maxwell, another Campbell senior, won a Youth Award. She has a 4.3 GPA and is headed to Tuskeegee on a full academic scholarship. She plans to major in psychology and become a psychologist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.