Screen Shot 2021-09-17 at 4.59.38 PM.png

Rose, a black Labrador, has joined the Cobb District Attorney's office as a comfort dog.

 Special

Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady announced a new addition to his staff this week: Rose, a three-year-old black Labrador.

The canine, donated by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in partnership with the Pups with a Purpose program, will be assigned as a "comfort dog."

The dog is intended to help relieve stress and tensions for victims of crimes as they move through the criminal justice system. 

Flynn Broady mug

Flynn Broady

"We’ve seen first-hand how crime victims who are under such stress and strain, introduced to the dog and can see their emotions taper down before they sit in a court room," said Forsyth Sheriff Ron Freeman in a news release.

“Child victims will have the opportunity to have Rose there to calm them down and assure them that they are in a safe place so they can tell their story and not feel afraid of what happens if they tell it,” Broady said.

