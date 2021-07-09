Guilford County Tour Pic (002).jpg

Representatives from Cobb County government and community groups traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina to tour the Guilford County Justice Center. Cobb plans to open its own Family Justice Center in December 2022.

 Special

As Cobb prepares its plans for a Family Justice Center, District Attorney Flynn Broady and community partners traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina for inspiration.

Broady, Deputy County Manager Jimmy Gisi, and representatives of Cobb Police, the Cobb Sheriff's office, LiveSafe Resources, SafePath and others visited the Guilford County Family Justice Center for two days. The trip was intended to help Cobb design its own Family Justice Center, which is in planning phases.

The Family Justice Center is intended to bring a variety of resources under one roof for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, and human trafficking. It originated in 2020, after Cobb was awarded a $400,000 from the state of Georgia, and is scheduled to open in December 2022.

"The tour provided Cobb County partners with valuable insight into the critical components necessary to fully operate and sustain this collaborative model long-term, including building and infrastructure; design and accessibility; partner agreements; policies and procedures; governance and funding; and community buy-in and engagement," a news release from Broady's office said.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.