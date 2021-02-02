District Attorney Flynn Broady announced new members of his command staff as he continues to fill out the Cobb prosecutor's office.
Cindi L. Yeager, a Cobb-based attorney and former president of the Cobb Bar Association, joined Broady's staff as a co-chief assistant district attorney. She joins co-chief ADA John Pursley. Yeager was responsible for crafting Broady's Restorative Justice Mission Statement, which seeks "a balance between rehabilitation and punishment."
Keith LeMon has joined Broady's team as deputy chief investigator. LeMon is a veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, and Fulton District Attorney's offices, where he worked in the office's gang unit.
In addition, Latonia P. Hines has been promoted to executive assistant district attorney. She adds communications and supervision to her role in community relations and crime strategies
“The employees of the District Attorney’s Office are dedicated and professional, and these additions to the command staff only enhance those qualities,” Broady said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.