Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady has announced TaNesha McAuley will serve as site coordinator for the county’s forthcoming Family Justice Center.
McAuley will be tasked with developing the justice center, which was announced last fall after the county received a four-year grant worth up to $400,000.
The center is intended as a social services hub for survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault. Announced during the tenure of former DA Joyette Holmes, the county will partner with law enforcement and non profits such as Livesafe Resources, Safepath Children’s Advocacy Center, and Cobb Legal Aid.
McAuley comes to the position after several years directing Fulton County’s accountability court programs, according to a news release. She earned a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration at North Carolina Central University, and is pursuing a Doctor of Public Administration at Liberty University.
“I am honored and excited to join the Cobb County team as we build and implement one of the most cutting-edge Family Justice Centers that will positively impact the lives of individuals who have been harmed as a result of domestic violence,” McAuley said in the release.
The Family Justice Center will be created with federal money allocated through the Victims of Crime Act. Cobb’s center is expected to open in year three of the grant, joining Macon and Waycross as the third Georgia locale to have such a center.
