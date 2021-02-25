As plans move forward in the District Attorney's office toward opening a Family Justice Center, DA Flynn Broady is embarking on a listening tour to take public input on the project.
The tour is intended to solicit comment to better design the center for the needs of Cobb residents, Broady's office said in a news release.
Partners for the tour will include Cobb’s Public Safety Department, the Cobb Solicitor General’s Office, Livesafe Resources, Safepath Children’s Advocacy Center, Inc., Kennesaw State University’s WellStar College of Health and Human Services, and others.
The Family Justice Center's creation was announced last year by then-DA Joyette Holmes. Funded through a state grant of up to $400,000, it's intended to be a place for victims and survivors of abuse to get help and resources under one roof.
Residents interested in more information should visit www.cobbda.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.