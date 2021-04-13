MARIETTA — Last month, District Attorney Flynn Broady asked the Cobb Board of Commissioners for six new staff positions to deal with a mounting backlog of criminal cases in his office. The answer from the board was a firm "no."
When the board adjourned Tuesday, Broady walked away with seven positions in the bag after forcefully arguing for their necessity twice, in as many days.
The vote was 4-1, with west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill dissenting. Before the vote, Gambrill and Broady entered into a testy exchange over the positions, with the commissioner’s objection coming mainly from the funding mechanism.
Despite Broady’s protests to the contrary, the county’s legal department previously decided that money from the 2020 CARES Act could not be used to cover the costs of the added personnel. Instead, CARES money would be used to cover public safety payroll expenses, freeing up surplus money in the general fund to pay for Broady’s ask.
The seven positions will cost just over $275,000. Broady's original request in March would have drawn money from CARES Act funds but was deemed ineligible; for this reason, among others, he was asked to withdraw it before it reached a vote.
At Monday’s work session, Gambrill repeatedly called the fiscal maneuvering a “shell game,” a charge County Attorney Bill Rowland disputed.
“It’s not a shell game, it’s a legal position,” Rowland said.
“Everything’s a shell game,” another voice could be heard murmuring.
Gambrill also contended the county should not be expanding the government with CARES funds, but instead devoting that money directly to COVID relief — or else returning it. That appeared to be all Broady could sit through silently.
“We have failed this community because we have not addressed (the backlog) issue properly. We're not trying to start a new program, we're trying to do things the right way,” Broady said at the Monday work session. “We have been understaffed, underfunded, for a long time. You've seen the numbers. I know you've seen them, because I gave them to you … We're asking for the opportunity to be able to do our job properly.”
Tuesday’s debate played out much in the same way.
“Essentially this board is setting us up for another $30, $50, $90 million dollar deficit … (with) the shell game that this board likes to play to now essentially spend more money that we technically don’t have … and I cannot support it,” Gambrill said during debate.
Broady was once again simmering. The district attorney proceeded to read the names of Kevil Wingo, Steven Davis, Bradley Emory, and Jessie Myles, all of whom died in the custody of Cobb law enforcement.
“The programs that we’re trying to put in place, doing things the right way,” he said, staring down Gambrill, “would have eliminated those deaths in our jail because those individuals would have been placed back in the community."
Broady also said the delays in the court system were putting off the day when victims of crime would see justice.
“We have over 3,000 victims awaiting their day in court, but without the resources to provide that opportunity … they will live over and over the trauma of their case. The money that we’re asking for for these positions is to help us to reduce that timeframe, to make sure that everyone is restored back to the community … especially our victims, many of whom live in your district, Commissioner Gambrill.”
Commissioner Monique Sheffield, meanwhile, made it clear she’d heard enough from her colleague.
“I’m good at playing many games, but a shell game is not one of them,” she said in response to Gambrill's comments.
Broady said he expects the positions will be filled by mid-May. He will have to return to the board this summer during budget negotiations, and ask commissioners to add the positions to the fiscal 2022 budget on a permanent basis.
