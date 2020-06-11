CVS Health announced that is expanding its COVID-19 testing program with 29 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across the state.
The new CVS Pharamcy testing location in Cobb County is 4595 Highway 92 in Acworth. Previously opened Cobb locations are 800 East-West Connector SW in Austell; 100 East Piedmont Road in Marietta; and 4345 South Cobb Drive SE and 2994 Atlanta Road, both in Smyrna.
The new sites, opening June 12, will utilize self-swab tests.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning June 12 to schedule an appointment. There are no out-of-pocket costs for these tests for both insured and uninsured patients.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.
A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
