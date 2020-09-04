For months, south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid has said the county needs to do more to help vulnerable renters during the pandemic.
This week, she put the finishing touches on a proposal that would do just that. But some of her colleagues think it may be too generous.
Cupid’s proposal would make up to $4,800 available to tenants in Cobb making less than 80% of the area median income — about $46,350 for a one-person household — who have fallen behind on their rent due to the coronavirus.
The program would cost $2 million and be funded by the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grant.
“There is nothing in the current MOU for this one that says anything about the tenant paying anything,” Ott said. “This is just giving out money. … I think the tenant has to have some skin in the game.”
He cited a rental assistance program he authored in May, which covers 70% of tenants’ outstanding rent but still requires them to pay 20%. (The landlord must agree to waive the remaining 10%.)
Ott’s program only covers those living in apartments. Another program, authored by west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill, offers assistance or counseling to homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage due to the coronavirus. Both are funded by the CARES Act.
Together, the county’s CARES-funded housing assistance programs have left a gap in its coronavirus safety net: those who are renting single family homes.
Ott said he was supportive of a program that filled that gap — nothing more.
“That's not what this is,” Cupid said. “Again, as I shared multiple times publicly, as I've shared multiple times to commissioners, this has never been a program to address one gap or two gaps. … If someone is unable to pay, someone is unable to pay.”
Cupid chose three nonprofits to administer the program: MUST Ministries, the Center for Family Resources and the Sweetwater Mission. Ott said he was worried their 14.75% cut was too big; Star-C, the nonprofit he tapped to administer his rental assistance program, only got 8%, he said.
Cupid agreed to lower the nonprofits’ fee to 8% of the program’s cost pending their feedback.
Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce said after the meeting he would likely support the program Tuesday given Cupid’s commitment to lower the nonprofits’ fee. (Boyce is visiting his granddaughters this weekend and did not attend Friday’s meeting.)
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill said after the meeting she was unsure whether she would support Cupid’s proposal Tuesday.
The program, she said, needs to have safeguards to ensure an applicant cannot go to the three nonprofits and get rental assistance from each.
“What is being proposed isn’t necessarily addressing that gap,” she added, echoing Ott’s comments. “It seems to on the surface, but it lacks the controls, like other MOUs that have been put forth have included.”
North Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said she would make a decision regarding the proposal after seeing her colleague’s feedback over the weekend and any changes Cupid decides to make.
