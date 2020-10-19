Despite a large fundraising advantage, Democrat Lisa Cupid and incumbent county Chairman Republican Mike Boyce, each had about $30,000 left to spend before the Nov. 3 election, according to both candidates’ most recent campaign finance disclosures.
The chairperson leads the county’s five-member Board of Commissioners, whose responsibilities include crafting the county’s annual budget and deciding rezoning requests.
The disclosures, which cover the period from July to October, show that Boyce pulled in more than $47,000 during that time, bringing his total to more than $156,000.
Cupid, meanwhile, raised more than $35,000 during the period covered by the disclosure, bringing her total to $210,511. But Cupid, who has represented south Cobb since 2012, spent aggressively during that period, and had about $30,000 left to Boyce’s $31,000.
Cupid spent more than $90,000 during the most recent reporting period, a figure that included a $36,000 donation to the state Democratic Party and more than $30,000 spent on consulting, the majority of which went to Mississippi-based firm Chism Strategies.
Of the $55,000 Boyce spent during that period, about $38,000 went toward advertising and another $9,000 went toward consulting.
Notable donors to Boyce’s campaign include former Cobb Chairman Sam Olens; Greg Teague, president of Croy Engineering; Kevin Greiner, CEO of Gas South; the Georgia Republican Party; and several members of the leadership team of Marietta-based affordable housing developer Walton Communities, including the company’s chief financial officer, executive chair, president and chief development officer.
Notable donors to Cupid’s campaign include Callie Andrews, president of Wellstar Cobb Hospital; Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chairwoman of the Cobb Democratic Party; former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Evans; and the Barnes Law Group.
