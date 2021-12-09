The panic in parts of Cobb County over the move toward a comprehensive code reform effort may have simply been the fault of poor branding. That was the contention of Cobb Communications Director Ross Cavitt in a streamed town hall, in which Chairwoman Lisa Cupid and Community Development Director Jessica Guinn tried to allay fears around the county’s proposed “unified development code.”
"I would like to change the name,” Cavitt said, “because given some of the questions we just got in, I think that ‘unified’ is being viewed by many as ‘uniform.’”
The message hit on by Cupid Wednesday night was that the unified development code is definitively not what its critics have claimed it is: a cookie-cutter, uniform set of regulations, pushed down the throats of Cobb homeowners by shadowy interests, that will destroy the suburbs and promote runaway density.
The charges were first publicly raised months ago, when Vinings resident Ron Sifen warned that the coming code changes would be less protective of Cobb’s suburban areas. Conservative activists quickly jumped on the issue as well, and it’s been sufficiently spotlighted that Cupid and Guinn were obliged to respond.
The unified code is instead, they said, a process by which the various county zoning codes, development standards, and design guidelines will be consolidated and simplified. In theory, it should make approaching zoning and development far easier for everyone in Cobb.
“We’ll ultimately end up with one document that's streamlined and more user friendly for our residents or businesses,” Guinn said, not a roadmap for urbanization.
“Single-family neighborhoods will continue to be single-family neighborhoods,” she added.
Cupid pointed out that all of Cobb’s commissioners live in suburban areas, and have no interest in upending their backyards.
“I think it's something that does draw a lot of people to the county, and I certainly have no interest in seeing my community change,” she said, “but that doesn't mean that there aren't different types of development patterns in the county.”
Outdated and obsolete
Guinn has said on several occasions that part of the proposals' rationale is to eliminate outdated and contradictory code sections.
Earlier this week, Guinn told the MDJ there’s a number of zoning and development provisions which simply don’t "reflect the way people do business today.” One example, she said, is onerous minimum parking requirements for businesses, in an era when far more people do their shopping online. Current code also includes set lane requirements for bank drive-thrus.
“These were appropriate when everyone went to the bank at lunchtime on Friday to deposit their paychecks, but now most people do the majority of their banking online, rendering these drive-thru lanes less utilized,” Guinn wrote in an email.
Other goals might include standardizing common zoning stipulations for certain types of development, like landscaping guidelines and specific materials.
Then there are the numerous zoning categories which are obsolete, including planned residential development (PRD), continuing care retirement communities (CCRC), and recreational outdoor golf driving range (RDR). The most well-known is likely the redevelopment overlay district (ROD), created in the 2000s but only used once, in the contentious Sprayberry Crossing project.
“I think that tells us that maybe the intent, the purpose was good, but maybe the code that was put in place wasn't quite the right tool,” Guinn said.
Bigger than a 'band-aid'
Sifen and others, meanwhile, have continually asked why the county can’t just address these issues in its regular yearly code amendment process. Guinn said Wednesday that process is “more of a band-aid.” An 18 to 24-month process to build a unified code will allow for far more consideration and input, and will tackle bigger, structural issues.
As Cupid put it, “Our traditional code amendment process requires people to be savvy enough to know we are updating the code to get to our meetings … (but) the consultants may be going out to the community, as opposed to us expecting citizens that know about this coming to us.”
The county has yet to hire said consultant for the process, which Guinn said would be more cost-effective than expanding her department with permanent positions. Once it does so, there’ll be extensive research, followed by public outreach and meetings. Then the draft code will go before the Planning Commission before final adoption by the Board of Commissioners.
It’s true, Guinn said, that Cobb is undertaking a similar project to many other locales — including Douglas, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Oconee counties, along with Kennesaw and Powder Springs. But whatever ends up becoming law will be “unique and specific to Cobb County.”
“I don't want to take whatever Gwinnett County has or Prince George's County, Maryland, or anywhere else. What we have needs to be unique to Cobb County, and ultimately set the standard for Cobb County."
