Lisa Cupid, the sole Democrat and black member of Cobb County's governing board, criticized Monday her colleague's revisions to a proposed resolution condemning racism and said she would not support it at Tuesday's meeting.
Elected officials called on their peers to pass resolutions condemning racism at a forum convened by Cupid last week.
The next day, a draft of the resolution was released along with the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, with the understanding that commissioners might amend the resolution in response to constituent feedback.
Commissioners Bob Ott, of east Cobb, and JoAnn Birrell, of north Cobb, said they support the revised resolution, which was largely written by west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill.
"I kind of took it upon myself to combine all the comments that I was receiving and reformulated the document and shared it this morning," Gambrill said.
Smyrna became the first Cobb city to pass such a resolution last week, and was followed days later by Acworth.
Cobb commissioners will also vote Tuesday on a resolution encouraging the county's legislative delegation to pass a hate crimes bill, HB 426, said Chairman Mike Boyce.
The resolution was not included on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, and Boyce read a draft of the resolution aloud at an agenda work session Monday morning. All four of his colleagues on the board said they were comfortable with the language of the resolution.
On Thursday, Cupid posted to Facebook a draft of the county's resolution against racism and encouraged public feedback. She said she’d received feedback already that “the language is too strong, indicates something of the past, and is not reflective of how people feel today or in all districts of the county.”
“It is imperative that we have our citizens weigh in on this else I fear it could not pass or be worded in such a way that loses its intent and purpose,” her social media post read.
Those fears have come to pass, she said Monday.
In particular, she cited a passage highlighting outreach programs run by the Cobb County Police Department.
"Whereas, Cobb County Police Department are committed to reaching out to the citizens and businesses in an effort to build community partnerships and trust," it reads. "This is done through programs such as the Athletic League, Community / Faith Forums, and the Police Explorer Program."
Cupid said the anger spurring recent protests is not limited to the Memorial Day death of black Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.
"To add in language that then narrows this down to the police department and speaks about their programming undermines the broad impact of racism in every facet of life," she said. "It undermines even practices within our own organization that may not necessarily have an attempt of being racist on its face, but you can certainly see the outcome of activity results in disparity to communities of color and particularly to black communities.
"It's funny, because when you put forward (the Police Athletic League) -- I never thought PAL was a program to address race," she continued. "When we had the police explorer program -- I never thought that was a program to address race. But it's in this document so clearly it must be, because that's what's implied. ... That's a problem for me."
Ott said last week he believed the document could acknowledge the work that Cobb County and its police had already done to engage more intentionally with the community.
At Monday's meeting, he said only that he had kept abreast of the suggested changes commissioners discussed over the past several days and that Gambrill's version of the resolution is the one he supports.
Birrell said she agreed to the passage at Gambrill's request.
"I don't see why it hurts to put some of the things that we're doing in there," she said. "There's always room for improvement, we are committed to improving and expanding as we can and working with the community."
Cupid also took issue with Gambrill's leading the revision effort.
"For me to see persons who have purposefully chosen not to participate in dialogue with respect to race and then make comments that they don't perceive that this exists and all that's going on is with respect to one incident -- to see that individual take the lead on this document ... is a high disappointment," she said.
Cupid also criticized Gambrill for sending her colleagues a copy of the revised draft resolution 16 minutes before the meeting Monday.
Gambrill said she had done so "because I knew I could not trust it staying among the five board members."
Cupid also addressed feedback from constituents opposed to the original draft resolution, which was created out of a conversation among the board and county staff.
Some, she said, opposed what they saw as a symbolic gesture that would not meaningfully improve the lives of black residents in the county. Others took issue with one paragraph of the resolution, which read in part: “the board wishes to condemn racism, bigotry, hate and violence, which can no longer be tolerated in Georgia and in particular Cobb County.”
Some saw the passage as saying that Cobb County tolerates racism, Cupid said.
If the passage were changed to read "which cannot be tolerated" rather than "no longer tolerated," "as not to imply something that could be divisive to our community, I would support that," she said. "Because to me, the 'no longer' part of this is a great debate.
"That would be ... one of the stronger changes that I could make a concession on," she added.
After the meeting, Cupid posted the original draft resolution and Gambrill's revised draft resolution to her Facebook page and urged people to contact the other commissioners or speak at Tuesday's meeting.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners will meet virtually at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The meeting can be viewed on Facebook, YouTube, cobbcounty.org and cable TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.