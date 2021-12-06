Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will host a virtual town hall this week discussing the county's proposed unified development code, a zoning reform initiative that's generated controversy before even getting off the ground.
Cupid will discuss the goal of the unified code and answer questions beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on CobbTV's Youtube and Facebook channels.
The county has been preparing to begin on a unified development code for several months, which is billed as streamlining and consolidating an array of outdated or conflicting zoning and development regulations.
“Currently the county has hundreds of pages of documents that regulate development in the county,” Jessica Guinn, community development director, said in a news release. “Many of these regulations were written decades ago. It is time to really take a fresh look at our standards and to streamline and improve the process.”
A handful of citizens, however, have charged the unified development code is a stalking horse for density and urbanization.
“I noticed, by the way, that the (notice) calls for protecting the little remaining rural portions of the county, but ominously avoids mentioning protecting suburban communities. Cobb County has always distinguished between urban, suburban, and rural,” Ron Sifen, referring to a notice advertising the code, said at a Board of Commissioners meeting in September.
Criticism of the plan has been sufficiently vocal to prompt a response from the county, which released a video interview with Guinn last month. Guinn said the code would "absolutely not" jeopardize the county's suburban communities.
"Cobb County has a number of wonderful suburbs here," Guinn said. "We expect those suburbs will continue to thrive ... we'll also be able to ensure that we've got the right standards in place to continue protecting those neighborhoods to ensure that development that comes in nearby is appropriate for those areas."
I find the timing of this meeting really interesting. Why now? Perhaps because people are very busy in December.
