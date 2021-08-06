Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid has organized a summit of leaders in the military, politics and business next week for a “community stakeholder discussion” regarding Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
The Aug. 10 meeting will bring together a who’s who of county power brokers, ranging from school superintendents to state legislators, according to a copy of the invitation obtained by the MDJ.
The invitation doesn’t specify what, exactly, attendees will discuss, though it comes as the county is in talks with developer Venture Communities over a land swap that would move a development approved by the Board of Commissioners out of Dobbins’ Accident Potential Zone. The agenda states only that the meeting is to “discuss Dobbins Air Force Base and surrounding communities.”
Cupid said in an email Friday she hopes to “address the significance of the asset in the area and to understand our consideration of Dobbins in decision making,” and that the meeting will “generally address the land use matter.”
Per the invitation from Cupid, the list of invitees includes the following:
♦ Dobbins leadership
♦ Lockheed Martin, Marietta leadership
♦ Cobb County leadership, development, and communications staff
♦ City of Marietta Mayor and Council
♦ City of Smyrna Mayor and Council
♦ Cobb County Schools Superintendent and Board Members
♦ City of Marietta Schools Superintendent and Board Members
♦ Cobb County State Delegation Chair and area State Legislators
♦ State Chair of the State Veterans, Military, and Homeland Security Committee
♦ Cobb County Chamber Leadership
♦ Cobb County Development Authority Leadership
♦ Congressional Leaders
♦ Cobb County Business Leaders
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10 at the Cobb County Safety Village.
