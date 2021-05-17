Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, will host a town hall Tuesday to discuss Georgia's new election laws and their impact on the county.
The event will be held at the Cobb County Civic Center from 7 to 9 p.m. Cupid will be joined by Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.
"Participants will hear a recap of the 2020 elections, review Senate Bill 202 and its potential impact, ask questions and share their input," an announcement from the county said. Residents are encouraged to send questions to comments@cobbcounty.org.
