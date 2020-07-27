South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid will host a discussion Thursday featuring members of the Cobb County Board of Education and Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
Details regarding the announcement were scant. Cupid said Monday the guest list had yet to be finalized.
Attendees will have to register, according to the announcement. Those who register "will be able to ask a question or provide a comment that may be discussed during the meeting.
