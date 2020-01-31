POWDER SPRINGS — South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid threw her support behind a proposed affordable housing development here, saying it would help drive commercial growth in an area that continues to struggle.
"This is a good project," she said. "This is a commercial corridor that is growing but still has challenges. We still have a lot of empty retail space."
The development is a joint project between the Marietta Housing Authority and the Atlanta-based Preswick Companies. It is the Marietta Housing Authority's first development since it was embroiled in a controversy last fall, stirred, in part, by state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs.
Wilkerson questioned the Marietta Housing Authority's ability to flout zoning restrictions and build in unincorporated Cobb County, where it had begun construction on a 144-unit senior housing development. In November, the Board of Commissioners rejected the authority’s request for bonds that would have financed the construction of an additional 164 units on the site.
That controversy briefly resurfaced Thursday, with one attendee challenging representatives from Preswick and the authority on the scope of the project.
The development is about 150 units on 5.5 acres, just west of the intersection of Powder Springs Road and East-West Connector. It would rent to people 55 and older making between 30% and 80% of the “area median income.”
“Why doesn’t Marietta Housing Authority voluntarily comply with the standards that everyone else has got to go through, including zoning, including this rigorous scrutiny,” asked Robert Richards, one of the attendees.
“We’re abiding by the rules set before us,” said Noel Taylor, the authority's director of development, adding that MHA representatives attended the town hall despite not being required to do so.
“That’s because we pressed for it,” said Richards.
For the most part, however, the audience at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center wanted to know about the development itself.
About 120 of the units would be one-bedroom units. The remainder would be two-bedroom. One woman asked whether they would be outfitted to meet seniors’ needs.
“If you want to stay in your home, these are things that we seniors do for our own houses to make it more comfortable for us,” she said, referring to things such as handrails and low cabinets. “If you’re going to use the word ‘senior accommodations,’ what are you doing that makes them different from any other property?”
Preswick’s Edrick Harris, senior vice president for development, said 10% would come outfitted with all of the standard senior living aids. The remainder, he said, would be designed such that those things could be installed for those who would like them.
Others wanted to know who could qualify for the apartments.
Harris said that those making between 40% and 80% of the median income in metro Atlanta would be eligible. Such people would have to make no more than $51,000 per year. He added that there is no minimum income requirement.
It was the second meeting concerning the development. Cupid did not attend the first, but saw a recording of it and described it as contentious.
Answering questions raised during the first meeting, Harris said Preswick has committed to providing transportation for the residents. He also shared the results of a traffic study, which found that the development had less of an impact on congestion than alternatives such as an office building or convenience store.
Some in attendance thought criticism of the project was misguided.
“There is a group of us here tonight who are absolutely delighted with this whole project,” said Pax Riddle of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. “I think we’re getting sidetracked on a lot of little things that are really not that important in the overall concept that we don’t have any low-income housing. Whether it’s for seniors or anybody else.”
Another woman, seconded his opinion.
“Everybody got hung up on curb appeal,” she said, referring to the first town hall. “What kind of bushes are you going to have. What kind of windows are you going to have. Now it’s, ‘is everybody going to get handrails?’ It just seems to me that basically, this fulfills a need. Baby boomers are aging. They can’t afford the $500,000 houses anymore.
“I’ve been here for over 40 years,” she continued, becoming emotional. “My kids graduated from McEachern. This is a need that we have to have.”
Wilkerson attended the meeting, and said nobody had opposed the project.
“While a need may be there, no one should ever accept less than what they can get,” he said. “The developer is going to get as much money as they can. They can get a million off this project, a million and a half. So they can spend a little bit to make sure that they have the accessibility, that they provide transportation. If this meeting didn’t happen last time, they wouldn’t have committed to the transportation, necessarily.
“No one ever in this room said we don’t want this,” he continued. “What they said is, if we’re going to do this, make sure it meets our community.”
