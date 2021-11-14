Having given out over $20 million in rental assistance this year, Cobb County was rewarded last week with millions more in federal aid for tenants.
“We’re fortunate that Cobb has been able to get the funds out quickly, but we still have more need and still have high need,” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in a county-produced interview with Communications Director Ross Cavitt.
Having distributed about 90% of roughly $23 million it received earlier this year, the county will receive another $5 million from the federal government. Of that, the county has already received $2 million, per Finance Director Bill Volckmann.
The county is also in the process of distributing around $6.5 million in rental assistance from a separate federal spending package.
“Because Cobb has done well, and because we’re one of the more populated counties, we received additional funds to be able to help families,” Cupid added. “So I'm grateful that we have more resources at this time to help people who are still experiencing a housing hardship.”
Cavitt and Cupid, the latter of whom was calling in from the annual Association of County Commissioners of Georgia conference in Savannah, also discussed the raucous festivities at The Battery Atlanta this month during and after the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory.
“What a win for Cobb, and our metro region, and state to have the Braves win the World Series,” Cupid said, echoing past sentiments that the title was a much-needed rallying point after a tumultuous year.
“I think (it) has just re-energized our county and so many people in different ways … I don't think we could have gotten this from anything else. And so it was nice to have this moment to be able to help boost this during this time,” Cupid said.
Cavitt joked that planning the events with the Braves — from the standing-room-only watch parties at the Battery to the parade which ended at Truist Park — were mildly hamstrung by the ever-present mysticism of baseball.
“We were itching to plan, should the Braves do what they did, but there’s superstitions involved with the baseball club and those folks where they didn’t really want to plan on anything,” Cavitt said.
“Nobody wanted to jinx that win,” Cupid added.
Lastly, Cupid encouraged residents to continue engaging with the county as it conducts the ongoing public input portion of its transit sales tax referendum process.
“I was perhaps not expecting for there to be such varied opinions— strong opinion regarding this, and so I think it's given a lot for the commissioners to weigh in how this moves forward,” Cupid said. “If you're not making your voice heard, somebody is making their voice heard for you, and there are some people who typically get involved in these public meetings. However … we want to make sure that we're hearing from a broad representation of the county.”
