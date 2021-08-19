Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid signed a Declaration of Emergency late Thursday to help the county respond to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. The order cites the dramatic increase in hospitalizations that has left the county “critically low” on critical care beds, as well the increase in positivity rates for the virus and low vaccination rates compared to elsewhere in the country.
“Public health officials are urging us to do whatever we can to encourage people to get the COVID vaccine and wear masks while near other people,” Cupid said. “This declaration will open the doors to provide assistance to others in the county who need it and highlight the critical stress this surge has put on our local healthcare facilities.”
The declaration strongly encourages Cobb residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to have everyone, including the fully vaccinated, wear masks when indoors in public places. It also encourages local businesses to re-implement measures requiring masks indoors “for the protection of employees and customers.”
The declaration also activates the county’s Emergency Operations Plan which will allow resources to be funneled to local hospitals, state agencies or others that may have a critical need for equipment and supplies. The county’s Emergency Management Agency used federal assistance money to stockpile supplies that would be needed should the pandemic persist. Requests for equipment and assistance have already come in.
The Declaration of Emergency will be in effect for the next 30 days and could be extended if necessary.
(1) comment
Most respectfully just a few straight forward questions? Everyone keeps harping on the alleged number of infections(or rate thereof) and hospitalizations. Why no mention of the break down between the original Covid and any mutated relatives (e.g., delta)? Since the government (CDC and others) now admit that the so called vaccines have lessen protection against any and all mutations, what possible benefit to get so-called vaccinated? If hospitalized what treatments are being utilized since it would presumably matter whether COVID or Delta? Given that breakdown how many have been released from the hospitals (a most vital figure!!)/ How many deaths attributable to each (so far all reports appear to be negligible)? If most are being released and deaths minimal why any emergency procedures at all (by definition not exactly an emergency)? The citizens of Cobb County fully expect its elected officials to be 100% transparent providing full and complete answers to straight forward questions. It is assumed you and the Commission will accordingly openly and completely respond to the questions. Thank you Woodrow D. Wollesen
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.