Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and is encouraging her constituents to do the same.
“I’ve been looking forward to this so I can get some sense of normalcy,” Cupid said in a video posted Friday, as she received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine from Cobb firefighters.
“We are trying to remove as many barriers as possible so people can get vaccinated. This not only helps you and your safety, it helps our country, it helps our county, and it helps your community get back to normalcy,” she added.
Cupid told the MDJ on Monday while she did clock a few extra hours of sleep the following night, she was thankful to avoid any severe side effects from the dose. The chairwoman added she’ll still be following health and safety protocols but looks forward to seeing extended family members and vacationing again, two things she hasn’t done since before the pandemic began.
As of Monday afternoon, Cobb is slightly outperforming the state of Georgia as a whole in the race to vaccinate its residents. Thirty-eight percent of Cobb Countians have received at least one vaccine dose; 27% are fully vaccinated. Those rates are among the highest in the metro area, as only Fayette County, with one-third of its residents fully vaccinated, tops Cobb.
But as county health department officials told the Board of Commissioners last week, those figures aren’t evenly distributed. While older residents have received their doses at impressive rates—nearly 90% and up—less than half of county residents under the age of 54 have received a shot.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health has seen a decline in demand in recent weeks, prompting the health department to announce plans to phase out its mass vaccination events at Jim Miller Park. Truist Park hosted the first of two vaccination events over the weekend, with a follow-up event scheduled for May 26.
Black and Hispanic residents remain hard to reach groups for the vaccination effort. Cupid said the shift away from mass vaccination efforts will allow the county and the health department to shift resources to more targeted programs.
“They’ve already started providing mobile vaccinations to different segments of the community, but will also start a more directed effort to address homebound persons that need vaccinations,” she said.
Cupid noted part of the trouble lies in awareness and communication. The health department was encountering persistent problems with minors showing up for their appointment who were unaware they needed parental authorization and had to be turned away.
“We've made a lot of gains within a short amount of time,” Cupid added. “While the numbers that have been shared nationally … are sobering … I hope that those numbers also encourage people that, we’re not quite where we want to be yet, that we all have more work to do to ensure more people are getting vaccinated.”
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported May 3, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers
|Category
|5/3/21
|Change
|Cases
|60,618
|+55
|Hospitalizations
|3,131
|+1
|Deaths
|962
|+1
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers
|Category
|5/3/21
|Change
|Cases
|882,074
|+576
|Hospitalizations
|61,704
|+32
|Deaths
|61,704
|+15
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
