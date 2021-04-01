On Wednesday night, Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid was in a one-on-one meeting urging MLB Players Association Director Tony Clark to think twice before pulling the 2021 All-Star Game from Cobb County.
By Thursday afternoon, Cupid was directing the same appeal at an even bigger target: President Joe Biden.
“While we are both frustrated by the recently-enacted elections legislation,” Cupid said in a statement, “the President’s remarks concerning moving Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game out of Cobb County sends an unfortunate message to those residents and businesses here who have supported him.”
The statement Thursday continued a multi-day campaign by the chairwoman to talk down the MLB and its players from notions to move the All-Star Game elsewhere. The threats kicked off last Friday, when Clark told the Boston Globe he "would look forward to" discussing the matter in the aftermath of the signing of Georgia's new omnibus elections bill.
Cupid’s efforts began in earnest Tuesday. She posted a brief video to social media both condemning Senate Bill 202 and asking the Players Association to reconsider.
“We have heard you loud and clear, and I ask that you use your voice to help us have a conversation during the All-Star Game that addresses inclusiveness within our state and within our county,” Cupid said.
Then came her meeting with Clark Wednesday night. Cupid described the conversation as “positive,” saying “the doors of communication are open" between the county and the Players Association, but declined to share any further details. County spokesman Ross Cavitt noted the talk was a lengthy one.
But the chairwoman, who has often compared her job with that of a firefighter, had a new blaze to put out within hours of her meeting with Clark. In an interview with ESPN Wednesday night, President Joe Biden expressed support for moving the game.
“I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly,” Biden said. “I would strongly support them doing that … the very people who are victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports. And it’s just not right.”
In response, Cupid said she’s ready to talk with the White House, if that’s what it takes to save the game.
"I would be open to a discussion with the President and others about alternative actions that would channel our frustration into an opportunity to use this event as a chance to openly discuss this legislation, voter participation, and inclusion and then find an applicable response,” she added in Thursday’s statement.
Clark’s threat to move the game was one of the first ripples in a growing business backlash to the bill. On Wednesday, the final day of Georgia’s legislative session, heads of Delta, Coca-Cola, and Microsoft came out in opposition to the bill.
Some lawmakers threatened retaliatory legislation, Capitol Beat News reported, but a proposal to revoke Delta’s jet fuel tax break died in the state Senate late Wednesday night after passing the House.
Ms. Cupid, Joe Biden is your Democrat buddy. Aren’t you ashamed to stand up against him. After all, it’s yours and his party that stands for all the same things...aborting babies (30% of whom have been Black), gun control, open borders, raising taxes, the cancel culture, kneeling for the flag, and on and on. It’s you Leftist who stand together against the American culture and the Constitution. Of course it’s going to hurt Cobb County. Suck it up. Your party brought this on us.
