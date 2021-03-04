SMYRNA — In a talk to the Smyrna Business Association Thursday, Cobb’s first commission chairwoman did not belabor her point in kicking off Women’s History Month.
“I learned that it takes women hearing six times that they should run for office to consider running for office, and I am going to tell you six times today,” Cupid said, as she ticked off on her fingers six refrains of, “Women, you should run for office.”
Cupid’s address before a crowd of virtual and in-person attendees went on to highlight her guiding principles for her term in office — inspired by a recent lunch with former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin — that include equity and inclusivity in governance.
“I think it takes leadership to make sure that everyone has a voice at the table. And I felt because I often did not have a voice,” Cupid said, referencing her years as the county commission’s sole Democrat, “that at the very least I would use that experience to help all of the commissioners have a voice.”
Smyrna Business Association President Sara Sorensen, a tax attorney with a longstanding friendship with the chairwoman, was thrilled to book the county’s top elected official for the organization’s first in-person meeting since March 2020.
“I met Lisa when we were in law school at Georgia State,” Sorensen said. “It’s incredible given that … we have just finished Black History Month and we’re entering Women’s History Month. It’s such an honor to have (Cupid) here.”
Cupid expounded on her philosophical remarks by addressing some of the pressing issues she’s run into in recent months, including vaccine distribution and balancing the county’s budget. One concern of the chairwoman’s is ensuring older seniors are not left out of vaccination programs.
“There’s been this assumption, because as we sit in our meetings and we’re on our devices, that everybody has to somehow some way be able to connect to a device and schedule (a) vaccination,” Cupid said. “And that’s not the case … the persons who are being vaccinated the most are our younger seniors, those that actually get on a device and feel comfortable with it.”
Another pandemic-driven issue for the chair is educational access, as many Cobb students remain tethered to remote learning.
“Some of our children, like mine, half roll out of bed and open the laptop and they’re in class,” she said. “Other kids have to spend 45 minutes getting ready just to get out to sit in a parking lot to study along with kids.”
When it comes to budgetary concerns, Cupid was quick to reassure her audience she has no intention of changing the county’s image as a bastion of low tax rates.
“I cringe when I hear this dialogue that pits government against business. We work together, it’s a symbiotic relationship,” she said.
“Part of the allure of Cobb County is, you know you’re going to live in one of the best-run areas of the metro area, but your taxes are still going to be lower than almost all the other areas and counties. So how can we continue with that mindset ... but recognize that there are some gaps that have been forming as we’ve grown as a county?” Cupid added, returning to the issues of staff retention and building maintenance she highlighted at the commission’s work session in February.
“That’s what we realized as we were at our retreat, that we have significant turnover amongst our employees … for those who are not in a formal pension plan. And so we want people to expect the best, and if we want to keep our costs low as a county, we need people who are qualified, educated, and experienced.”
Cupid’s next speech will come on Monday, when she delivers her State of the County address both at the Cobb Chamber’s Marquee Monday event and at Sewell Mill Library.
