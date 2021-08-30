Based on what she’s seen at urgent care facilities around Cobb, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said last week that her signing of an emergency declaration to respond to the current uptick in coronavirus cases was “critical.”
“I have just been shocked and amazed to see the number of children teeming in those facilities, (and) people being turned away,” Cupid said in a county-produced interview with Cobb Communications Director Ross Cavitt.
“From talking to the staff there, they are just simply becoming depleted, not just in resources and tests but in staff,” she added.
In the week between the signing of the emergency declaration on August 19 and the video’s release, Cobb’s cases per 100,000 residents has jumped from over 600 to 771 by last week. The county’s current rate is 779 per 100,000, according to Cobb-Douglas Public Health, nearly eight times the level considered “high community spread” of 100 per 100,000.
Cupid's order "strongly encourages" but does not require mask wearing and vaccinations, but a separate order from County Manager Jackie McMorris earlier this month mandates mask-wearing inside county facilities.
Last week’s Board of Commissioners meeting saw protesters demonstrating against the county’s mask mandate (masks are not required when visitors are able to socially distance, and most protesters removed them once inside the meeting.). Some said the requirement was an overreaction or an infringement on individual liberties, while others promoted conspiracy theories that the COVID-19 vaccine is a totalitarian depopulation project and tied mask-wearing to Islamic clothing customs.
Cupid said she would continue to respect the right of residents to share their opinions, but wouldn’t base her decisions on the opinions themselves. She likened the situation to any other county undertaking; she wouldn’t, for example, take guidance from someone who’s not a construction expert to guide the building of a facility.
“My concern is for the public health … why should I allow those who are not public health experts to drive our public health policy?” Cupid said. “I have to trust our experts in the field, and they’re telling us, do what you can to reduce the spread.”
Cupid also highlighted the activation of the county’s emergency operations plan, which streamlines resource allocation to local hospitals, state agencies, and other facilities responding to the pandemic. The county began stockpiling healthcare materials last year with the help of federal funds, and that stockpile has already been put to use in the latest surge.
The emergency declaration, Cupid said, was required to stave off what she warned could be a catastrophic failure in local healthcare infrastructure.
“If we overburden our healthcare system, we are going to lose the backbone of what keeps our county healthy and safe,” Cupid said.
"I have to trust our experts"? What about all of the experts that she overruled on approving the condos in the "Accident Potential Zone" of Dobbins AFB flightpath for takeoffs and landings?
